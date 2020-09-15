5 ways Roman Reigns can become a better heel

Roman Reigns made an epic return to WWE when he destroyed The Fiend and Braun Strowman to end SummerSlam. WWE had promised us that we wouldn’t see it coming and we didn’t.

Roman Reigns’ return was a huge surprise, but what made it more intriguing was the way he did it. Not only did he wreck The Fiend and Strowman and leave, but he sh*t talked them too. The Big Dog was back but with a way more angry and aggressive demeanour.

His new persona has been cold, calculating and domineering so far. It's a far cry from the superhero personality he had before his absence.

Since his return, Roman Reigns has formed an exciting allegiance with Paul Heyman, captured the WWE Universal Championship from The Fiend at Payback and acted every bit the heel.

Ever since his debut with The Shield back in 2013, Roman Reigns has been the heavy hitter, the powerhouse, the badass. So his recent actions are not that much different as they have been in the past. This has lead to some confusion surrounding the new version of Reigns and if he is, in fact, a heel at all.

In this article, we look at five ways Roman Reigns can become a bigger heel.

#5 Roman Reigns wrecks EVERYONE and leaves

This may be Roman Reigns’ new tagline, but it seems to be one that he lives by. Since his return, every time Reigns is in the ring, it is an explosive display of moves that has left his opponents out for the count.

The Fiend and Braun Strowman were both decimated after their match at SummerSlam. Then at Payback, they were subjected to a similar fate. Roman Reigns arrived late into the Triple Threat Match, wielding a steel chair and destroying them once again to leave with the WWE Universal Championship.

This theme continued on the most recent SmackDown. Roman Reigns arrived late to the tag team match that saw him teaming with Jey Uso against Baron Corbin and Sheamus. The match was essentially a 2-on-1 handicap until Reigns arrived, told Jey to leave the ring and cut Sheamus in half with a huge spear.

Fans were critical of Roman Reigns ending The Fiend’s title run so quickly and if WWE continue to book him to run through everyone on the roster, his heel “heat” would blow through the roof.