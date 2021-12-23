5 WWE Superstars who must get a new gimmick in 2022

There are many superstars on the WWE roster who are playing some great roles right now.

Take Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, who is having the best run of his career under the super-heel gimmick. He's delivered on every aspect of his character and has the WWE Universe completely invested.

Further down the roster, some WWE Superstars are in limbo as to what direction they're going in. Some also currently have a gimmick that doesn't quite fit or is not accepted by WWE fans who want something different.

Sometimes, characters like Roman Reigns can benefit from a change in gimmick. It can often make or break a superstar's career, setting them on their way to stardom or further down the pecking order.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who must get a new gimmick in 2022.

#5. Elias is due to debut a new gimmick in WWE

In August, Elias said goodbye to his guitar playing, silencing cellphones and Walk With Elias gimmick. We saw a vignette play on RAW of Elias burning his guitar, which assumingly, ended his musical gimmick.

Since then, we have yet to hear anything from Elias or what his next move is. It came as a surprise to the WWE Universe that the gimmick was abandoned with no other gimmick immediately lined up.

It's fair to say that Elias has been one of WWE's best talkers in recent memory. He knows how to hold the audience in the palm of his hand and always receives a reaction. He definitely had the gift of working the WWE Universe.

A recent report suggested that the company wasn't sure where Elias' character was going. It was speculated that a gimmick had been formed that looked similar to Randy Savage, but Vince McMahon disapproved.

The company has certainly been high on Elias for some time now, so it appears it'll only be a matter of time before he returns. The company needs to make sure that it has the same impact as his previous gimmick. It is vital they get it right.

2022 is just around the corner, and what better way to showcase their best talent by bringing him back. Elias could enter the Men's Royal Rumble with a new gimmick. He could even have some vignettes leading up to the night after WrestleMania, where he can be certain he'll get a reaction.

