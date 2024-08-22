Following in the footsteps of The Iron Claw? 3 WWE legends that deserve a Hollywood biopic

A few months ago, the WWE Universe and the pro wrestling world as a whole were left astounded by The Iron Claw. The stellar performances from Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson perfectly captured just how incredible The Von Erichs were.

Since then, many have been calling for more Hollywood biopics on wrestling legends. And when it comes to legends, we don't have to look further than WWE. Almost every great pro wrestler has stepped into the ring for the Stamford-based promotion, and there are plenty who deserve their biopic.

Legends like Vince McMahon and Ric Flair already have biopics in the making. That said, movies like The Iron Claw let the imagination run wild. So, here are three WWE legends who deserve Hollywood biopics:

#3. Finn Wittrock has a certain Shawn Michaels look to him

Love him or hate him, Shawn Michaels is one of the most popular figures in WWE history. The Heartbreak Kid is certainly deserving of a Hollywood biopic, and there are plenty of actors who would line up to do it, including Finn Wittrock.

Having acted in projects like American Horror Story, Ratched, and Luckiest Girl Alive, the 39-year-old Wittrock has a boatload of acting experience. Furthermore, his natural charisma and talent would bring Shawn Michaels to life on the silver screen.

From Shawn's struggles with addiction to his final battle with The Undertaker, fans would love to see HBK's career in motion pictures.

#2. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is destined to play The Hitman, Bret Hart

Moving on from Shawn Michaels, we turn our attention to HBK's greatest rival, the legendary Bret Hart. The Hitman embodies everything that makes pro wrestling captivating to fans. With his unique style, magnetic charisma, and exceptional in-ring abilities, many regard Bret as one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

Taking all this into consideration, a Bret Hart biopic should be scheduled for production as soon as possible. And given their similar looks, Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems tailor-made, no pun intended, for the role.

Taylor-Johnson has both the physique and the resume to play Hart on the silver screen.

#1. WWE fans have been calling for an Eddie Guerrero biopic starring Pedro Pascal

Eddie Guerrero remains one of the most charismatic wrestlers to grace the pro wrestling business. The Latino Heat was a delight to watch in the ring, and his hilarious antics made him a fan favorite. Eddie sadly passed away in November 2005. Since then, fans have been waiting for the legendary performer's Hollywood biopic.

Many fans believe Pedro Pascal is the ideal choice for the role of Eddie Guerrero due to the latter's diverse acting skills.

Pascal, a talented actor, has the unique ability to make the audience both laugh and cry through his performances. His versatility and emotional range make him a perfect fit for the superstar who lied, cheated, and stole his way into the hearts of fans worldwide.

