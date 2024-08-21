The rumors around Ricky Starks's AEW status continue to make the rounds, and WWE understandably has an interest whenever he becomes a free agent. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has a blend of promo skills and in-ring talent that makes him a total package.

While he enjoyed success in the early stages of his career, that success has been absent since the spring. After losing the tag titles to Sting and Darby Allin early this year, Starks has only appeared once on AEW programming.

It's unknown if he is injured or having issues with booking, as Tony Khan has spoken highly of the 34-year-old during his absence. Whatever the case may be, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Starks join WWE like Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and CM Punk.

Trending

If he eventually signs with Triple H when his deal with Tony Khan ends, Starks could debut in one of the next four ways.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#4. Starting in NXT instead of the WWE main roster

Depending on the star power of potential wrestlers, some start start in NXT instead of on RAW or SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Bobby Roode, and others did so after successful careers outside of WWE.

That path helps integrate the new performer into the WWE style of wrestling and promos. Ethan Page and Lexis King are two other AEW stars who have taken this path. Both seem better suited for NXT than AEW.

Should Ricky Starks sign with WWE, the NXT path might be the best initially. Fans know who he is, and he could easily slot into the roster like Page did.

If his contract is up soon, he could feud with Page or Joe Hendry since they'll battle over the NXT Championship at No Mercy.

#3. Ricky Starks debuts in the Royal Rumble

If Starks is fast-tracked to the main roster like AJ Styles or Jade Cargill, an easy way to introduce him would be as a surprise participant in the Royal Rumble.

It would be a huge moment and a great surprise, especially since he'd be following Andrade as a former AEW star debuting in the match. El Idolo obviously started in WWE first but made the switch to AEW.

A Royal Rumble debut could also set up his first feuds in the company while also teasing future showdowns. Jordynne Grace did this in the women's Rumble, teasing showdowns with Naomi, Bianca Belair, and others.

#2. A good old-fashioned vignette

From time to time, WWE and other promotions will introduce a new or debuting star in a series of pre-taped vignettes. It gives the fans a little taste of the new performer while also allowing production to control how the new star comes across.

In the past, this method has been used numerous times, including with Razor Ramon, Mr. Perfect, and Alberto Del Rio. The most recent examples include Giovanni Vinci on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks on RAW, and Hologram in AEW.

Fans were familiar with Vinci as a part of Imperium and the individual members of The Wyatt Sicks but hadn't yet seen them in their new forms. A vignette introduces some character traits to the masses and tells fans whether they should root for or against the new name.

#1. Helping a friend who blazed the path

While his name recognition doesn't match Cody Rhodes, Ricky Starks could follow the same path his friend laid down when he left AEW. Rhodes was integral in the formation of All Elite Wrestling, but after a few years, things were changing.

The American Nightmare was a WWE star first, so his aspirations were probably to return to WWE one day as a bigger star. That happened, and he's now the face of the company.

Starks is close friends with Rhodes, Cargill, and CM Punk and could follow their leads. Rhodes will be facing assaults from all fronts, and an easy way to debut Starks would be by helping his friend when he's outnumbered.

It will tell unfamiliar fans that this guy is friends with the face of the company and is someone to look out for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback