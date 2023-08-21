Forgotten name to return 5 years after retiring & cost Gunther his title on WWE RAW? Exploring potential reunion

Gunther has a huge title match on WWE RAW this week. The Ring General will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable on the upcoming edition of the red brand. It is possible that Master Gable could receive unlikely help from a familiar face against The Ring General.

For those wondering, that person is none other than Jason Jordan. The former American Alpha member took up the role of backstage producer after retiring from in-ring competition due to a neck injury five years ago.

The 34-year-old star’s on-screen appearance is mostly limited to breaking up brawls backstage and inside the ring. Having said that, Triple H could still book him to help his former stablemate win the title from Gunther.

In storyline, Imperium has always had the numbers advantage against the Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). Creative could book Jason Jordan to even the odds during the Intercontinental Championship match on WWE RAW, allowing Gable to win his first singles title in the company.

However, a possible run-in from Jason Jordan would only make sense if WWE wants to extend the title program between The Ring General and Gable. Moreover, Jordan’s involvement would probably make things worse for him by invoking the Austrian’s wrath. He may not want to be on the receiving end of those vicious chops or a powerbomb.

Why Gunther won’t lose his title on WWE RAW?

Chad Gable is the underdog heading into the highly-anticipated championship match against one of WWE’s most protected wrestlers to date. While Master Gable is more than deserving and so very capable of carrying WWE’s midcard division, he would probably lose to The Ring General.

WWE may not want to end Gunther’s history-making title reign on a random episode of RAW, given the fact that he’s just three weeks away from breaking Honky Tonk Man’s run as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

The Ring General needs to keep a hold of the title till September 8, which happens to be the date when WWE comes to India for Superstar Spectacle. It is highly likely that he will retain on RAW.

What are your predictions for the match? Let us know in the comments section below!

