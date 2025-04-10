Forgotten star to rejoin WWE after 1,748 days and cost Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41? Looking at the possibility

Drew McIntyre will not have a title match at WrestleMania this year, but he is still expected to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All. His opponent is anticipated to be Damian Priest, the man who dethroned him at 'Mania 40 after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Scottish Warrior and The Punisher have been in a feud since the 2025 Royal Rumble and will look to settle their mini-rivalry at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Still, a forgotten WWE star, Heath Slater, might show up after five years and cost Drew McIntyre his potential match against Priest.

Slater could return to WWE for the first time since July 6, 2020, episode of RAW and distract the former World Heavyweight Champion, costing him the victory over The Punisher. He could then reveal that he was following Wade Barrett's orders, planting the seeds for a Nexus reunion.

Barrett and Slater were part of Nexus in 2010, when the faction was formed. It disbanded a year later, in August 2011.

As for Wade Barrett, he has teased a feud with Drew McIntyre, and in this instance, he could return to the ring for one last match against McIntyre. The former Nexus leader has moved to a commentary role in WWE.

Drew McIntyre addresses his eye injury on SmackDown

The Scottish Warrior had a backstage brawl with Damian Priest on the March 28 episode of SmackDown, which ended with the latter chokeslamming Drew onto the windshield of a car.

As a result, Drew McIntyre sustained an eye injury, which he addressed during an interview with It's Called Soccer.

“I'm currently sporting the patch, hoping I can figure this thing out and get myself on WrestleMania. It's a fight against time right now. It didn't feel that bad. He probably should've thrown me on top of the car or the concrete to hurt more. I've never landed on a windshield, but the glass is designed to spider out. I was wearing a leather jacket so thankfully I didn't get all cut up. The fall wasn't great, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Some debris came up in the air and landed straight in my eye, so I'm dealing with that right now. The eye thing wasn't supposed to happen. I'm not supposed to be sitting here right now with an eyepatch on, yet, I am."

On SmackDown, there should be an update on McIntyre's status, but the expectation is that he will be medically cleared to compete at WrestleMania.

