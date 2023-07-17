Forgotten WWE faction needs to return to SmackDown to pick up a feud with Bobby Lashley’s new stable

A forgotten WWE faction needs to return to SmackDown to feud with Bobby Lashley's new faction.

Last Friday on the blue brand, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE television. The All Mighty showed up to the venue in a limo and picked up Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits.

Lashley had a lot of success in The Hurt Business faction alongside Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. The veteran could be trying to recreate that with the Street Profits, but a forgotten group may prevent that from happening.

Hit Row returned to the company last year after the entire group was released in 2021. Swerve Strickland was an original member of the group but signed with All Elite Wrestling after his departure and has become a star for WWE's competitor.

Since their return to the company, Hit Row has been a remarkable flop on television. Their most memorable moment on the main roster so far is Top Dolla botching a dive out of the ring. However, Dolla has gotten himself in great shape as of late, and it wouldn't hurt to give the faction another try on SmackDown.

Hit Row has the potential to be an entertaining heel faction, given how much they already get under people's skin. A rivalry against Bobby Lashley's new faction would be a good way to put Hit Row back on the map and re-establish the group as something other than enhancement talent on the blue brand.

MVP mocks Bobby Lashley for not having a match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley appeared at WrestleMania 39 to celebrate winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal but was not booked in a match at the biggest show of the year in April.

MVP used to be aligned with Lashley in The Hurt Business but now serves as the manager for The Nigerian Giant, Omos. Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of WrestleMania 39, the 49-year-old noted how much the All Mighty has fallen off since he stopped being his manager.

"With me, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion. Without me, Bobby Lashley doesn't even have a WrestleMania match, which I would say that Bobby should take into consideration because Omos does have a WrestleMania match. Perhaps you should reconsider your position and give me a call," said MVP. [From 01:29 - 01:45]

Lashley is likely looking to get back into the title picture by aligning himself with The Street Profits to form a new faction on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Lashley's new group as the build toward WWE SummerSlam continues.

