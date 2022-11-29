Former WWE official believes Sami Zayn has a chance to win the Royal Rumble

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has shared his thoughts on the idea of Sami Zayn winning the Royal Rumble.

Sami competed with The Bloodline this past Saturday at WWE Survivor Series in the Men's WarGames match. The Honorary Uce played a key role in the match and ultimately guided The Bloodline to victory.

Zayn hit his old friend Kevin Owens with a low blow and followed it up with a Helluva Kick. He stepped aside as Jey Uso delivered a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory. Sami shared a hug with Jey and the Tribal Chief to close the show.

Speaking with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc, Korderas claimed that the Great Liberator is absolutely in the conversation to win the Men's Royal Rumble match:

"He's definitely in the conversation, that's for sure," Korderas said. "He is, I don't want to say the most entertaining guy in wrestling right now, but he is up there as one of the must-see acts in pro wrestling today. He has elevated his stock beyond what I expected. I feel he stays with The Bloodline, at least for the time being." H/T: Wrestling Inc

Sami Zayn calls former WWE Champion an inspiration

Sami Zayn recently joined WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast.

The Honorary Uce praised Bret Hart during the conversation. He said The Hitman was able to stay relevant into his 40s because that’s when he found his character. He added that he viewed Hart as an inspiration because he was born into the business but hit his stride later in his career:

It is funny how quick time flies, it is just funny to kind of be hitting my stride in a sense, now. I used to look at Bret Hart as an inspiration, for many things ... one of the things I always find remarkable is that I always thought Bret found his voice and his character and really hit his peak in 1997. He was 40, he was 20-plus years into the game, he was born into the business and at 40 all of a sudden, he starts hitting his stride as a character." H/T: Wrestling Inc

Sami Zayn is on the best run of his career and the WWE Universe has fallen in love with the Honorary Uce. Time will tell if the fans give him enough momentum to punch his ticket to the main event of WWE WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble match.

