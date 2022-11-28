Sami Zayn hails former WWE Champion as an "inspiration"

As a veteran of the wrestling business, Sami Zayn is well versed in WWE history. One performer he credits as an inspiration for his character work is Bret Hart.

Both Canadian stars, whilst being technically accomplished in the ring, have made themselves known to fans as great character performers. Their WWE personas far outweigh the impressive things they are able to do in the ring.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Sami Zayn credited Bret Hart who was able to stay relevant in the business well into his 40s due to his ability to maximize his persona.

"It is funny how quick time flies, it is just funny to kind of be hitting my stride in a sense, now. I used to look at Bret Hart as an inspiration, for many things ... one of the things I always find remarkable is that I always thought Bret found his voice and his character and really hit his peak in 1997. He was 40, he was 20-plus years into the game, he was born into the business and at 40 all of a sudden, he starts hitting his stride as a character." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Zayn is currently going through the best spell of his WWE main roster career. He has finally been accepted as the Honorary Uce by all of Roman Reigns' family members in The Bloodline. Most notably Jey Uso, as he and Sami finally settled their differences this past Saturday at Survivor Series.

Sami Zayn is reportedly set for a big WrestleMania match

Despite now being on the same page as The Bloodline, it appears as though the 38-year-old star will be teaming up with his longtime friend Kevin Owens. The real-life best friends are likely to take on the record-setting tag team Champions, The Usos.

According to a recent report from WrestlingNews.co, Sami Zayn will leave The Bloodline to go after The Usos' titles in a marquee WrestleMania showdown next April.

"As many have figured out by now, the plan is indeed for KO and Zayn to challenge The Usos for the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania." (via WrestlingNews.co)

It is fair to say that the former Intercontinental Champion's alignment with Roman Reigns' faction has been the biggest and best storyline WWE has done all year

