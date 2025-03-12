Former AEW champion to make WWE debut and immediately dethrone LA Knight on SmackDown? Potential arrival explored

LA Knight won gold again on WWE SmackDown after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura last Friday night to re-claim the United States Championship. The Megastar dethroned Nakamura more than three months after losing the title at Survivor Series: WarGames.

LA Knight has made it clear that he is a fighting champion, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if he issues an open challenge this Friday on the blue brand. It would be a risky move from The Megastar, considering WrestleMania 41 is just five weeks away, but it could lead to the WWE debut of a former AEW champion.

This could be Rey Fenix. The former AEW star has reportedly signed with WWE and the creative team is working on storylines for him, with his debut set to happen sooner rather than later.

It would be a great start for Rey Fenix to become champion in his first appearance in WWE and it would open the way for a feud with The Megastar, who is one of the top babyfaces in WWE.

Fenix could make his WWE entry as a heel and after dethroning Knight, the two could go on to have a feud that will lead to a rematch for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.

LA Knight thought his wrestling career was over a few years ago

The Megastar took to social media and reflected on becoming a two-time United States Champion following his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Among other things, LA Knight revealed that he thought his wrestling career was over a few years ago and he shared his happiness for turning things around.

“Two times. Two times, United States Champion. It was only a few years ago I thought my career was never gonna go anywhere. I thought my career was kind of nearing its end, and here I am, all of a sudden just taking off, all of a sudden just winning the United States Championship not once, but twice," he wrote. [H/T - Fightful]

The Megastar moved to WWE in 2013 and had a brief run one year before returning seven years later in 2021. Over the past four years, he has become a fan favorite and is one of the top stars in WWE today.

