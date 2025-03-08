4 ways Rey Fenix can debut at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is firing on all cylinders right now. After some initial concerns that this year's Road To WrestleMania would be lackluster in some ways, the journey to the biggest show of the year has heated up considerably.

So far, several big-time matches have been confirmed for the upcoming Premium Live Event. This includes John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso vs. Gunther, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, and IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair.

There could be a big debut at the upcoming event, too. Rey Fenix, a former All Elite Wrestling star, has reportedly left the promotion after months of back-and-forth negotiations. There are also potentially big plans for the lucha star upon his debut, although most of what is known is speculation for now.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways Fenix could debut if he were to make his first-ever appearance at WrestleMania 41.

Below are four ways Rey Fenix can debut at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Fenix could save Penta from a beatdown

Penta has been a major hit in WWE. He debuted in January and has since picked up major singles victories against Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, it seems like the new WWE star will likely be in a match with either Ludwig Kaiser or Pete Dunne or both. It seems like the issues between them just can't be settled.

In the case of a Triple Threat contest, Kaiser and Dunne could try to ambush Penta. Worse yet, they could beat him up before or after the match. If that's the route they take, this could be how Fenix debuts. The athletic luchador could potentially debut by saving his real-life brother from a beatdown, thus making his debut in a big way.

#3. He could team up with Penta to challenge for the tag team title

The War Raiders have been the World Tag Team Champions since winning it from The Judgment Day a few months ago.

Now, Erik and Ivar are likely looking ahead towards WrestleMania 41. Champions will be putting their WWE titles on the line at the show, and The War Raiders are likely no exception. This could potentially be where Fenix comes in.

Penta could challenge The War Raiders to a match at WrestleMania for the World Tag Team Title. He could promise to bring a partner, and, of course, that partner could be revealed as Fenix. From there, The Lucha Brothers vs. The War Raiders might just steal the show.

#2. Fenix could go one-on-one with Chad Gable in an open challenge

Chad Gable is one of the best wrestlers in WWE, but he has had one consistent handicap: luchadors. The Olympian has had major losses against Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee over the course of the past few months. Now, he's trying to find a way to overcome the ways of lucha libre.

In what would be an awesome match and an incredible moment, Chad Gable could hold an open challenge at WWE WrestleMania answered by Fenix. There is no doubt that the two together would put on an absolutely fantastic match.

There is precedence for a major open challenge at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins battled a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 just a few years ago. As everyone may remember, Cody Rhodes accepted the challenge and returned to the company. Could Gable and Fenix replicate this?

#1. He could invade WWE alongside Rusev, Lana, and Aleister Black

Fenix making his WWE debut is exciting. He comes from All Elite Wrestling, and there has been a wave of releases from the promotion recently, including Ricky Saints (Ricky Starks), who already made his presence felt on NXT.

Two other names who were released by AEW were Rusev and Aleister Black. It is expected that one or both former WWE stars could return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. If Rusev shows up, he might even be joined by his former manager Lana.

In what could be an intriguing twist, what if all four arrive together? Fenix, Rusev, Lana, and Aleister Black could invade World Wrestling Entertainment as a new faction at WrestleMania. As a group, they would make a huge splash and try to take over the company.

