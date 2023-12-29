Former AEW star to cause major change in plans? - 4 directions in WWE for Cody Rhodes in 2024

Cody Rhodes' journey to the top of WWE has been a long and interesting one. He first started with the promotion over 15 years ago as a plucky up-and-coming superstar. At the time, Rhodes was best known as being the son of 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes.

Over time, Rhodes became a part of The Legacy, became Dashing, then later became Undashing. He painted his face and wrestled as Stardust and even left the Sports Entertainment juggernaut to find success in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling, the latter of which he helped to create.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. Since then, he has risen to the top of the promotion and even headlined WrestleMania against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. He has had a monumental run in the company.

With that being said, 2024 could be an even more exciting and intriguing year. This article will take a look at a handful of directions that The American Nightmare's career may take in the next calendar year, including finally finishing his story.

Below are four directions in WWE for Cody Rhodes in 2024.

#4. Cody Rhodes could finish the story

Cody Rhodes (left) and Roman Reigns (right)

Cody Rhodes' big return to WWE saw him battle and defeat Seth Rollins in what was an iconic and memorable match. Shortly thereafter, Rhodes cut a promo on RAW explaining why he returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut: to finish the story.

The story, in Cody's eyes, is becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He mentioned how it was the belt taken away from his dad decades prior and a title that none of his family has been able to win. Cody Rhodes must do it for Dusty, for Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, for his wife, for his daughter, for his sister, for his mom, and above all else, Cody must finish the story for himself.

It is special and fans thought it would happen at WrestleMania 38, but Roman Reigns shockingly won their bout. That can be corrected in 2024, however. Cody can potentially win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and have a second encounter with Roman, this time being the one to end his legendary reign.

#3. He could move to WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

As noted, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022. Upon doing so, Rhodes was immediately part of the Monday Night RAW brand. While he is briefly appeared on SmackDown and even NXT, RAW has been his consistent home for over a year and a half now.

In 2024, that could change. While Cody moving to NXT with Shawn Michaels feels unlikely, The American Nightmare could potentially move to Friday Night SmackDown. This could be especially interesting as the blue brand will be moving to the USA Network in the fall.

As of now, there are several intriguing feuds for Cody on SmackDown. He could wrestle with WWE Superstars such as Logan Paul, Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Grayson Waller, AJ Styles, and even the likes of Dragon Lee. If nothing else, a star like Cody belongs on the A-show.

#2. Rhodes could feud with CM Punk

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is not the only superstar to go from WWE to All Elite Wrestling and still find his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. In fact, another name recently did exactly that in equally big fashion.

CM Punk is back in WWE. The seemingly impossible became possible at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. In the time since then, The Straight Edge Superstar has made it clear that he intends to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania. Despite seemingly being friendly, that is an issue for Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare intends to finish his story, but Punk stands in his way. There is a chance that both men being so focused on their individual goals could lead to the two cancelling each other out. If neither man wins the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the pair could end up feuding and even clashing at WrestleMania. The feud would be epic.

#1. Tye Dillinger could return and prevent The American Nightmare's story from concluding

Expand Tweet

Tye Dillinger, now known as Shawn Spears, is a veteran in professional wrestling. His career in WWE dates back to the mid-to-late 2000's where he was in the promotion's developmental territory and briefly flirted with the main roster. He eventually left and then returned on NXT.

He became popular for his use of "10" and found himself called up to the main roster. Unfortunately, his career did not quite take off and he left for greener pastures in AEW. The same basic issue arised there, however, and Shawn Spears has left the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fans have already begun clamoring for a WWE return. If he does indeed return to the Triple H-led promotion, a story could be told of Cody's long-time friend and rival stopping The American Nightmare from finishing his story. An intense feud between the two could be a great throwback to their past together while still delaying Cody's gratification.

