Former AEW star to kick off massive feud in WWE? - 4 possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match at NXT No Mercy

WWE No Mercy 2023 is set to take place soon. The big event will be hosted by the NXT brand for the first time ever on September 30, emanating from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

So far, five big bouts have been announced for the show. Mustafa Ali is scheduled to clash with Dominik Mysterio. Bron Breakker will fight Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes will lock horns with Ilja Dragunov, and Noam Dar will battle Joe Coffey or Butch.

The final bout announced for the show, and arguably the most intriguing is a rematch between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton. This time, however, the NXT Women's Championship will be contested in an Extreme Rules Match. This comes after Stratton hit The Man with a chair on NXT TV this week.

With the biggest female star in company history clashing with a woman many believe could hit similar heights, all eyes are on the high-profile premium live event. This article will look at a handful of possible finishes for the bout, including a surprising debut.

Below are four possible finishes for Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton's Extreme Rules Match at WWE NXT No Mercy.

#4 Tiffany Stratton could pull off an upset win thanks to Kiana James

Tiffany Stratton may have a new friend in WWE since she and her former opponent, Kiana James, have seemingly developed an alliance.

Despite the pair having a major NXT Women's Championship match just a few weeks ago, the two worked together to take out Becky Lynch this week. While the reasoning behind their actions isn't totally clear, they may have united out of bitterness over a main roster WWE star stealing their spotlight.

When Stratton and Lynch clash at No Mercy, Kiana James may end up interfering. If she does, James could distract The Man long enough for Stratton to capitalize and secure a surprise win.

#3 The Man could make Tiffany Stratton tap out

The upcoming title bout at WWE NXT No Mercy will be a rematch for Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton. This comes after they locked horns for the first time during last week's episode of NXT, where The Man won the coveted NXT Women's Championship.

Since then, the two rivals have battled twice at live events. They had matches in both Idaho and Washington. Like on NXT television last week, Lynch stood tall in the WWE Live event matches.

The same outcome is likely when the two women clash at No Mercy. The only difference is instead of winning via the Manhandle Slam, Lynch may instead apply the Disarm-her, forcing the upstart to tap out.

#2 Jade Cargill could make her WWE debut by costing Lynch the match

Jade Cargill is an accomplished pro wrestler despite being fairly new to the business. She was undefeated in AEW for a lengthy period and held the TBS Championship for 508 days.

The powerhouse is reportedly on her way to WWE after her All Elite Wrestling contract allegedly expired last week. Moreover, she was apparently expected to report to the Performance Center this week.

There's a chance that the bout between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton will be interrupted by the debuting Cargill. She could cost Lynch the win and proceed to feud with The Man on NXT or Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Stratton could continue to dominate the white-and-gold brand.

#1 Lyra Valkyria could fend off any potential interference and help The Man win

Kiana James interfering in the match at WWE NXT No Mercy is a genuine possibility. Fans saw her and Stratton form an unlikely alliance during this week's episode of the white-and-gold brand, with the two even being calculated enough to jump The Man from behind.

Thankfully, Lynch has backup as her fellow Irishwoman, Lyra Valkyria, came to her aid. The two women teamed up on NXT to take down the heel duo.

At WWE NXT No Mercy, Lyra Valkyria may help Lynch again. If James sticks her nose into the match, Valkyria may level the playing field and allow Lynch to defeat Stratton.