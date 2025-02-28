Former AEW star to make shocking appearance, new champion crowned? - 4 finishes for LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing later tonight on the USA Network. This edition of the blue brand should be a big episode, as it is the final stop before the Elimination Chamber Toronto show this Saturday.

Ad

While the premium live event is certainly exciting, there are big things happening on the blue brand tonight. For example, Trish Stratus will be appearing. Additionally. Chelsea Green will be battling a mystery opponent.

Perhaps most interestingly, Nick Aldis booked a United States Championship match. Shinsuke Nakamura will be putting his title on the line against the man he defeated for the gold: LA Knight.

The question on everyone's mind is regarding how the bout will end. This article will take a look at a handful of possible finishes for tonight's big championship match, which could include the return of a former AEW star and a new champion being crowned. How might the bout conclude?

Ad

Trending

Below are four finishes for LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura could cheat to win

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shinsuke Nakamura is a phenomenal pro wrestler. Before joining WWE, he had a tremendous amount of success in Japan. Since joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, he has held numerous mid-card titles and the NXT Championship.

While much of Nakamura's success has come through clean victories, he isn't always somebody who will compete fairly. No, the WWE star can find ways to cheat. Most notably, he has used the low blow technique and mist to terrorize the opposition.

Ad

On WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Nakamura could use either method to defeat Knight. For example, he could attempt to use the mist but miss. From there, if the referee is distracted, he could low-blow The Megastar. From there, Shinsuke Nakamura could pick up a quick pinfall.

#3. LA Knight could regain the United States Championship courtesy of the BFT

LA Knight was the United States Champion before Shinsuke Nakamura. He won the coveted belt by defeating Logan Paul at SummerSlam. This marked The Megastar's first official singles title in the company, obviously excluding the unofficial Million Dollar Championship.

Ad

While competing as the United States Champion, Knight demolished a lot of competition. Santos Escobar, Berto, Ludwig Kaiser, Carmelo Hayes, and Andrade all fell victim to Knight during this period. Most went down to the BFT, which is The Megastar's finishing move.

When Knight and Nakamura battle on SmackDown, Shinsuke could fall victim to the same move the previous victims did. Knight could nail the BFT on WWE SmackDown and pin Nakamura, thus making him a two-time United States Champion.

Ad

#2. The Miz could cost LA Knight the win

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Miz is a former WrestleMania main-eventer and a multi-time WWE Champion. On top of that success, he has been involved with Hollywood and reality television. The Miz has truly had an incredible career.

Recently, The A-Lister has been involved in the drama between LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura. He has personal issues with Knight and has for a few years now. Beyond that, The Miz is a former WWE United States Champion and clearly wants the title back. Unfortunately, he fell victim to Knight in a number one contender's match.

Ad

The Miz may be furious over his defeat and decide that if he can't defeat Nakamura for the title, neither can Knight. As a result, he might sneak out and distract The Megastar or otherwise cost him the win. This would then set the two up for a rematch.

#1. Aleister Black could return to WWE and lay out both men

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aleister Black is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world. While he was with WWE, Black managed to capture the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon never truly understood him, and he was ultimately released by the former company chairman.

The dark and moody Black has been with All Elite Wrestling for years where he led The House Of Black. Recently, however, he left the Jacksonville-based promotion and many believe he could soon be re-joining WWE. In fact, there are even reports indicating as much.

If Black is indeed returning imminently, it could happen as soon as on SmackDown tonight. In what would be a major splash, Aleister could show up mid-match and lay out both Nakamura and Knight with The Black Mass kick. This could then set up a future Triple Threat Match, perhaps at WrestleMania, with the United States Title on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback