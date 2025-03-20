Former AEW star to make his WWE debut as a heel on Friday Night SmackDown this week? Potential arrival explored

WWE is currently in the midst of its European Tour. The March 21 episode of SmackDown could create new angles in the ongoing feuds and storylines heading into WrestleMania 41.

At the same time, it could see the arrival of a former AEW star, who could make his first appearance with WWE and show up on SmackDown. This superstar is Rey Fenix.

WWE recently teased Fenix's appearance on SmackDown with a video showing a luchador walking the ropes, so we could assume that the former AEW star will make his WWE debut a few weeks after his departure from Tony Khan's company.

Meanwhile, it is unclear what plans WWE Creative has for him. He could either cut a promo in the ring or have a backstage segment with another superstar, but if they want to push him right away, WWE could bring him in as a heel on SmackDown and have him go after the United States Champion LA Knight.

The Megastar re-claimed his title from Shinsuke Nakamura, and Fenix could come after him and challenge him to a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Blockbuster segment set for SmackDown

Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand this Friday for the first time in weeks to address his actions on RAW when he assaulted Seth Rollins and CM Punk during their Steel Cage Match.

At the same time, The Best in the World will also arrive on the blue brand to confront the OTC, and the same will happen with The Visionary, who cut a promo on RAW and said that he would visit the blue brand to confront both Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

This explosive segment is expected to lead to a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, with WWE set to make the match official soon.

Since neither has a title match for the Grandest Stage of Them All, it would make sense for WWE Creative to go down that way, as their match is expected to be among the top on the card.

Meanwhile, the question is whether any stipulation will be added to this match, like a future title match, to make things even more interesting.

