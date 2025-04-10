Former AEW star to make WWE return at WrestleMania 41 and immediately dethrone LA Knight? Exploring the potential

LA Knight will put his United States Championship on the line against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. The latter survived a Last Man Standing Match against Braun Strowman last Friday on Smackdown and will look to claim a singles title for the first time in his WWE career.

Ad

However, The Bloodline star might not eventually be The Megastar's WrestleMania opponent. The reason is Solo Sikoa. He and Fatu haven't seen eye-to-eye for weeks, especially after Solo's loss to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat back in January, which declared the latter the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

WWE teased a feud between Solo and Fatu, and there were plans for a match at WrestleMania 41. However, with Jacob Fatu earning the right to challenge LA Knight, Solo could show up and assault his Bloodline brother backstage, costing him his title opportunity and adding a new angle to their feud.

Ad

Trending

In that scenario, a familiar face could make his long-awaited return in WWE and challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship. This is Rusev, who left AEW a few weeks ago and is rumored to return to WWE.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Rusev could come back as a heel and become champion right away, starting a feud with The Megastar, a top babyface in WWE. According to reports, WWE Creative is working on plans for Rusev, but there has been no update on his exact return date.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Knight sends a message to Jacob Fatu ahead of WrestleMania title match

LA Knight took to his account on X and sent a message to his WrestleMania opponent, Jacob Fatu. The Megastar knew he would be the one to walk out of the Showcase of The Immortals with the United States Championship.

“Here’s the deal, man. We walk into WrestleMania, my man, there is only one way it can go. We’re talking B-F-Ts. We’re talking three the hard way. We’re talking Last Man Standing, there will be one man standing holding this thing, and it ain’t you. And it ain’t anybody else on this living earth other than this man, with everybody saying, L-A-Knight. I’ll see you at that big stage, yeah!” LA Knight said in a video. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

That said, it remains to be seen whether Jacob Fatu will respond this Friday night on SmackDown and look to make a statement ahead of next weekend's title match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More