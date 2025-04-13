Former AEW star to rejoin WWE after three years and take over Judgment Day from Finn Balor? Potential twist explored

Former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) recently parted ways with Tony Khan's AEW. The 32-year-old star was part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2022 and had a fine run initially. She had announced her initial retirement from wrestling while at the global juggernaut in 2016 after a neck injury, but came out of it in 2022.

After her exit from AEW, there are rumors that Paige might be headed to WWE again. In the Stamford-based promotion, she can be part of The Judgment Day faction. In the past, she was part of the villainous faction, The Outcasts, in AEW.

Paige can come back after three years to infuse new blood in the group and overthrow Finn Balor to take over as the leader. These major twists in The Judgment Day could very well happen, as things don't appear to be well within the group. There's constant infighting between Dominik Mysterio and Balor over most matters. Moreover, the Irishman has invoked a lot of heat within the group by asserting excessive dominance in a group that was meant to have no leader.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have also developed a dislike for The Prince, and this could further lead to his ouster from the faction. Things are expected to get worse at WrestleMania 41, where Finn and Dominik will compete against each other in a Fatal-Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

The two can engage in a fistfight with each other, leading to a potential split. And on Monday Night RAW, after WrestleMania 41, Paige can return to WWE and kick out Balor from the group that day itself, taking over as the new leader of the faction.

It must be noted that the above angle is speculative, and there is no confirmation on when and how Paige could return to the Stamford-based company.

Latest update on Paige's WWE return after AEW exit

The rumors of Paige's return are doing the rounds these days, and it's speculated that she may show up at WWE's rumored premium live event, Evolution 2.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Wrestlevotes hinted that the former AEW Women's World Champion can show up at the women's premium live event this summer.

"Nothing in a short term, but I'd imagine once we get to Evolution come July, there's a decent shot she's a part of that; if she's free and clear, which it seems like she is. I'd imagine may be by the summer she's back. Don't know if it's part-time, full-time, one time appearance. But I'd imagine come Evolution she's got a good shot at being there."

Paige is one of the key figures who led the revolution for women's wrestling in the Stamford-based promotion. She is the youngest female champion in WWE history and is also a two-time Divas Champion. It remains to be seen when the 32-year-old could return to the company.

