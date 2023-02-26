When Edge returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, he resumed his status as a prominent fixture at WrestleMania. That year, he faced Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. The following year, he opposed Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in pursuit of the Universal Championship.

At last year's show, he tormented and defeated AJ Styles. WrestleMania 38 was also the night when The Judgment Day was formed. However, with only about 40 days to go, the Rated-R Superstar is still looking for a dance partner for WrestleMania 39.

Finn Balor attacked Edge after the main event of the latest episode of RAW. Could that be a potential opponent for the former WWE Champion at the Show of Shows? He has battled Balor and The Judgment Day for much of the last year.

If he does face Balor, it needs to be a specialty match. If he doesn't meet the Prince, then who would oppose Edge at WrestleMania 39?

Here are four potential opponents for the Rated-R Superstar at the upcoming mega event.

#4. Karrion Kross is also a cerebral star

Kross has been targeting Rey Mysterio over the last few months. Mysterio was aligned with Edge for a few months last year as both opposed The Judgment Day. The Harbinger of Doom defeated the Luchador Legend on the latest edition of SmackDown.

With that feud likely in the rearview mirror, what's next for the former NXT Champion? Stars all over the WWE roster will be clamoring for a featured match at WrestleMania 39. Those who don't get one will likely be put in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

Kross could offer Edge a cerebral and physical test should they lock horns. The dangerous heel is still trying to move up the ladder, and a big match against the Hall of Famer at WrestleMania would help.

#3. He could have unfinished business with Austin Theory

Sure, Theory and Edge battled for the United States Championship in the main event of RAW. The youngster defeated The Rated-R Superstar to retain the title, but not without help from Finn Balor.

In the closing sequence, the Prince distracted Edge, allowing Theory to recover and pick up the win. After the match, Theory left, and Balor continued to assault the WWE Hall of Famer.

It could be Theory vs. John Cena for the United States Title at the Show of Shows, but Edge has a claim for a rematch. A potential second title clash would certainly be worthy of the WrestleMania stage.

#2 Finn Balor is a perhaps the most viable option

Balor isn't finished with Edge.

As mentioned under Theory, Finn Balor continued tormenting Edge following the title match on RAW. Not only did the former NXT Champion distract the Rated-R Superstar, but he also continually attacked him following the contest.

The 'I Quit' match at Extreme Rules had a different finish as Edge was forced to verbally submit to save his wife, Beth Phoenix, preventing Judgment Day from hitting her with a con-chair-to. Even though he quit, Rhea Ripley and co. still brutally attacked Phoenix.

It doesn't seem like there are a lot of specialty contests on the show, so this would be a way to make a potential rematch stand out from the crowd. It could be inside Hell in a Cell or a Last Man Standing Match.

#1. The Judgment Day started at WrestleMania with Damian Priest

Priest was the first wrestler to join forces with Edge.

While Balor and Edge have had a series of singles matches, the Rated-R Superstar really needs to deal with Damian Priest. Priest was the first person recruited by Edge as he assisted the former WWE Champion in his match last year against AJ Styles.

Once Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group, they appeared to act without an official leader. Commentators say that Balor is the top dog, but without Priest, the angle wouldn't have even started.

The former United States Champion has had some defining performances over the last few months. He lasted from the beginning to the end of a gauntlet match and had a good showing in the Elimination Chamber match.

For Edge to truly put The Judgment Day behind him, he must defeat Priest at the stage where the group started - WrestleMania.

