Former Bloodline member to return to Solo Sikoa's family and cost Jimmy Uso the US Title? Exploring Saturday Night's Main Event possibility

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Solo Sikoa will defend his WWE United States Championship. This will be his first title defence since winning it at Night of Champions. His opponent will be Jimmy Uso and not Jacob Fatu, who lost the title to him. While this is confusing to fans since there was no buildup, there could be something here. WWE is known for implanting twists and turns into their matches.

What if Big Jim is facing Sikoa because there could be a swerve that no one sees coming? Despite having them team up last week, WWE has not kept Fatu and Uso’s story consistent. They had each other’s backs leading up to Night of Champions, but on the show, Jimmy Uso didn’t help Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf was attacked and beaten down by the MFT (My Family Tree) and had to watch his title get taken away. Jimmy's absence was never explained, but a fan theory suggests that Fatu may have cost Big Jim his title match. This would be a massive swerve on Saturday Night’s Main Event. But why would Fatu turn on the only person to help Sikoa, the man he betrayed at Money in the Bank?

This could be a ploy by Fatu to get closer to him. With the latest members in Sikoa's faction, the numbers are against the Samoan Werewolf, and no help from Big Jim can help him counter them. The only way to take down the MFT would be from the inside. This would be a massive leap in storytelling, which would ultimately come back to Solo Sikoa claiming that Fatu was all talk and no substance.

Solo Sikoa needs to drop the title to Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event

While Sikoa won the US Title and has established himself as a powerful heel champion, Jimmy Uso needs something to do. Putting the title on Big Jim will continue this feud and add a level of threat to Mr. No Yeet. He has lost matches, and his credibility has taken a hit.

Having Jimmy beat Solo Sikoa, be it clean or not, would help elevate the star. This booking is left to WWE to decide on how they want things to play out. As of now, the upcoming show is getting exciting.

