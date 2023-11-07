Former champion to create a rift in The Judgment Day? Exploring all aspects

The Judgment Day now boasts a new unofficial member of the group, JD McDonagh. The Irish superstar has been in and around the group since Finn Balor introduced him as his friend on WWE TV a few months ago.

Apart from Finn Balor, no one is really fond of McDonagh. However, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have had a sort of working relationship; the Irish superstar has also accompanied Mami and Dom Dom on a few occasions. Unfortunately, McDonagh hasn't yet been able to befriend Damian Priest despite the gift of a wonderful MITB briefcase.

While the former Cruiserweight Champion is trying his best to win over the group, there could be a moment when it is finally done and snaps. That could start with snapping on Senor Money in the Bank, especially after their heated segment on RAW last night.

Expand Tweet

At the WWE Survivor Series, The Judgment Day will take on Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn inside WarGames. This match could be a turning point in Judgment Day's future.

At the upcoming WWE Survivor Series PLE, we could see Damian Priest bumping heads with JD McDonagh during their match due to a mistake by either superstar. This could lead to the Irish superstar snapping and attacking the group.

This could end up causing a major rift in the group. That's because Finn Balor loves McDonagh, Priest hates him, and Rhea and Dominik are somewhere in between. The WWE Survivor Series could be the day that Judgment Day has to make big decisions.

The Judgment Day could add a permanent member to the group at WWE Survivor Series

For weeks now, Rhea Ripley has had her eyes on Drew McIntyre. A few weeks ago, they were seen talking to each other backstage. However, the rumors got stronger when they had a nonverbal segment backstage at Crown Jewel after McIntyre lost his Championship match against Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre has not had much of a main event run since the return of Roman Reigns in 2020. It has been frustrating for him for quite some time; this could lead him to change his ways and join Judgment Day.

WarGames is generally a 5 vs. 5 match; as of now, both brands have four members each. The Judgment Day could throw a googly by adding Drew McIntyre as the fifth member of the opposite team in search of a partner.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here