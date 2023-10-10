Former champion finally returned to TV, 35-year-old star - 3 absent stars Becky Lynch helped bring back to WWE RAW 

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest superstars in WWE. She has broken down barriers as a female competitor, reaching heights higher than nearly anybody else in the industry, regardless of gender.

Recently, The Man captured the NXT Women's Championship. She defeated Tiffany Stratton on the September 12, 2023, edition of NXT to win the belt, which eluded her during her initial run on the brand.

Since winning the belt, Becky has defended the prize three times in less than a month. She has also spoken about various stars who deserve more opportunity, indicating that she'd like her title reign to help underutilized superstars finally receive screen time.

This article will look at three stars who have seemed to benefit from The Man winning the NXT Championship, as they had all been absent on the red brand prior. However, they are back on the USA Network with potentially bright futures ahead of them. Who has Becky helped?

#3. Tegan Nox is the most obvious example

The best example of Becky Lynch helping a superstar excel in WWE may be Tegan Nox. Allegedly, The Man requested to work with the Welsh star several weeks ago. Nox was apparently written into the script, but a last-minute change caused Natalya to replace the underutilized superstar.

While many feared that Nox's showcase was lost forever, WWE continued giving her screen time. In the weeks following the incident, the company turned it into a storyline. Tegan then successfully defeated Natalya and Chelsea Green in singles competition while gearing up for a title opportunity.

That title opportunity took place during last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Welsh Dragon went one-on-one with Becky Lynch, and the two had a very good match that lasted nearly 15 minutes. In the end, The Man stood tall, but the two showed respect to each other, and Tegan has a bright future ahead of her.

#2. Xia Li returned to WWE television

Xia Li's WWE career has had a lot of ups and downs. She was seemingly signed to grow the company's footprint in China. Being trained from scratch, she worked hard to improve in the ring and eventually found her footing on NXT.

The Protector was then called up to the main roster but suffered from inconsistent booking. Incredible vignettes often aired, but her time in the spotlight was limited, and she soon became an afterthought. In fact, Li was drafted to WWE Monday Night RAW earlier this year but had yet to debut on the brand. Thankfully, that changed last night.

Becky Lynch was talking backstage regarding her upcoming title defense when Xia interrupted the segment. She made it clear that she wanted a title opportunity. The fighting champion had no problem with Xia's challenge, indicating that the two may clash in the near future. The Protector is seemingly next in line to receive more consistent air time.

#1. Indi Hartwell and Becky Lynch interacted last week

Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell is one of the brightest prospects in all of WWE. She's talented, charismatic, has size, and can deliver in the ring. While on NXT, Indi won both the Women's Tag Team Titles and the Women's Championship, the latter of which she only gave up due to injury.

The impressive athlete has since been called to the main roster courtesy of the 2023 WWE Draft, but many fans might not have noticed. Since being called up, Indi has had only two matches on RAW, both of which were quick losses.

Still, her time to shine may be on the way. In a social media exclusive last week, Indi and Becky had a humorous stand-off backstage. This led to Hartwell appearing on NXT, interrupting a promo exchange with The Man and stars of the white & gold brand. This eventually led to Indi battling in a Triple Threat Match for the right to fight Big Time Becks.

While Indi failed to earn a title opportunity, her interactions with Becky paid off. Not only was she on NXT last week, but Indi was in a segment with Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Adam Pearce on RAW. The eventual Becky vs. Indi bout could still be in the cards.