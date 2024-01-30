Former champion to make RAW return after 690+ days and attack Dominik Mysterio? Know why The Judgment Day member needs to be vigilant

After the intense Royal Rumble the past weekend, RAW is geared up with hyped matches and confrontations.

One participant in the men's Royal Rumble match that caught everyone's eye was Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion made his Royal Rumble debut, but that was not the sole reason for the wrestling world's fixation. He was reportedly added to the bout to replace Brock Lesnar.

The 26-year-old was also rumored to transition to the main roster in the WWE Draft last year. Given his forbearing ability and brash in-ring skills, especially his Spear, Bron Breakker has proven his standpoint in WWE.

During the 30-man battle royal, Bron Breakker put up an impeccable showcase of speed and powerplay. He even had a staredown with the giant Omos and did not back down when it came to a brawl. Breakker eliminated 4 WWE Superstars - Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar, and Omos. However, amidst all the chaos of throwing Omos over the top rope, a sneaky Dominik Mysterio took advantage of the situation and eliminated Breakker.

Following the event, Bron Breakker sent The Judgment Day a warning, seemingly teasing his presence on the upcoming edition of RAW. The last time the 26-year-old was on the red brand, he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa in March 2022. That brief time on the main roster did not enable him to build a rapport with the WWE Universe.

This time, Bron Breakker could appear on RAW and confront the man who eliminated him in the Royal Rumble. Since Dominik Mysterio lost the North American Championship, he has not been involved in a feud apart from the weekly menacing habits of taunting the group's rivals.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker is currently teaming up with Baron Corbin as 'The Wolf Dogs' on NXT to compete in the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team Tournament. The duo made it to the finals, which will take place at NXT Vengeance Day. Hence, it might be a while before Breakker is completely dedicated to the main roster. A feud with Dominik Mysterio would be the apt way to build up his return to RAW.

RAW champion Rhea Ripley has another hurdle ahead of her at Elimination Chamber

Before announcing her entry into the women's Royal Rumble match, Bayley called out Rhea Ripley, stating that she would be going after her championship. However, it seems WWE has other plans for that feud.

The Elimination Chamber will feature six competitors, with five of them in 'chambers,' released after every few minutes. This year, the winner of the women's match will face Rhea Ripley for her title at WrestleMania 40.

The RAW after the Royal Rumble will also feature Jey Uso going up against Bronson Reed and Kofi Kingston facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

