Former champion could make a surprise apperance to cost Jey Uso against Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40; why it is possible   

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso will collide with Jey Uso in a 'brother vs. brother' high-profile encounter at WrestleMania 40. While Main Event Jey is the favorite to defeat his elder brother, that may not happen due to a former champion's interference.

We are indeed talking about Solo Sikoa. The former NXT North American Champion is one of the most vital cogs of The Bloodline, and has made his presence felt in several of The Tribal Chief's encounters, helping him reign supreme. The Enforcer could do the same during the brothers' match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Given that Jey could prove to be a tough nut to crack for his twin, the latter may have Solo with him as backup. The Enforcer could make a surprise appearance during the highly-awaited 'brother vs. brother' clash to help Jimmy prevail over Jey.

This potential angle would subject Sikoa to massive heel heat from the fans. Meanwhile, a huge win against his brother at The Showcase of the Immortals would help Jimmy Uso's career tremendously.

Jey Uso is proud of his Bloodline brothers

Jey Uso broke character earlier to praise his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

During the post-Fastlane press conference, the former Bloodline member said that seeing Jimmy and Solo wrestle brought joy to his heart.

"To me, seeing him [Jimmy Uso] wrestling John Cena brings joy to my heart. Solo [Sikoa], [a] joy to my heart. Like it's all good here, but like either step up or get stepped on right now and right now man. We [are] writing the story, Uce. We don't even know the story, this chapter," he said.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who reigns supreme in the battle of the brothers at The Show of Shows.

