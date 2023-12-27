Former champion to make WWE RAW return after 167 days for a feud with The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

The year 2023 has seen a lot of superstars return to WWE, and the trend is expected to continue next year as well. With WWE hyping up the Day One edition of Monday Night RAW, a former Tag Team Champion could make his return to the show and feud with The Judgment Day.

The name in question is WWE Superstar Omos. His last appearance on the red brand was in the July 18th edition of the show. The Nigerian Giant could make his return on the first RAW of 2024 and hold an open challenge. Surprisingly, R-Truth might answer it, however, with a little twist.

Truth could confront Omos and accept the challenge on behalf of The Judgment Day, as he considers himself a part of the group. However, he might reveal that a member of the faction, namely Damian Priest, Finn Balor, or Dominik Mysterio, will fight the seven-foot star on the show.

This could give rise to a hilarious segment with R-Truth dragging The Judgment Day into a fight with The Nigerian Giant. As a result, Omos might get into an ephemeral feud with the heel faction. The possibility of it happening is quite good, as R-Truth wrestled The Nigerian Giant in a match at a live event in Madison Square Garden.

Therefore, it looks like Omos' return is seemingly on the horizon, as there has been speculation about it as of late. The Day One edition of the RAW could be the place where he returns after 167 days to the red brand.

Expand Tweet

Why is Omos away from WWE television?

Omos is a superstar who is mostly recognized for his indomitable stature. He has been used as a giant figure on WWE television. His last appearance was at SummerSlam 2023, where he competed in the Slim Jim Battle Royal.

Fighful Select reported that he has been away from television because the creative currently doesn't have any plans for The Nigerian Giant. The company struggles to put him in a storyline, and it has been quite conspicuous over the years.

The source also reported that WWE is contemplating using him as an "attraction superstar." While nothing is clear as of now, it looks like the creative will soon put him in the spotlight once they come up with a narrative.

Expand Tweet

Though Omos hasn't appeared on television as of late, he does show up at live events, with his most recent appearance being at MSG last night. There's a good possibility that Triple H could repackage him before launching him on the main roster once again.