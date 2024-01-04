Former champion to play a crucial role in setting up Jimmy vs Jey Uso? Analyzing the possibility

Jimmy and Jey Uso have created a legacy for themselves, and continue to thrive in the WWE. Even though they are working under separate brands, it’s possible that the Stamford-based promotion will bring them together for a battle at some point in the near future.

Interestingly, Jimmy Uso’s wife, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi), might be gearing up for a potential WWE return. If she returns and joins SmackDown, WWE may align her with The Bloodline. However, if Jimmy Uso decides to keep his focus on his current journey, he may decide to keep his distance from Naomi.

Since Jey Uso is working as a babyface, Jimmy distancing himself from Naomi will create the perfect opportunity for Main Event Jey to confront his brother and stand up for his sister-in-law. With this, Main Event Jey and Naomi can form their own partnership against The Bloodline and Jimmy Uso.

However, The Bloodline story has been all about twists and turns. If Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman plan it out, Naomi will turn on Jey Uso at WrestleMania to mark her heel turn. Along with revealing that her siding with Jey was a planned all along so that Jey vs. Jimmy Uso could finally take place.

Previously, Jey refused to be aligned with The Bloodline any further, and hasn't really focused on Jimmy Uso following the SummerSlam 2023 betrayal. Instead, he changed brands, keeping his focus on himself and his singles journey.

Jey Uso revealed his dream match

During the course of every superstar’s WWE journey, they have one individual in mind whom they consider a dream opponent. For most, the name is a legend in the industry.

However, for Jey Uso, the name he has in mind for a dream match, is none other than his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

"Before our careers are done, that's our number-one dream of happening. Me vs. him (Jimmy) at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy."

This is a match that fans would fill an arena for. The history the men share, in both their personal and professional lives, will provide the foundation for a top-tier main event match!