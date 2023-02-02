Former champion responds to Top Dolla's "bald-headed conspiracy" claims about WWE SmackDown tournament

Hit Row's Top Dolla is floating some conspiracy theories about WWE Official Adam Pearce following their elimination from the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament.

Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis were supposed to face Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the semifinals of the tournament this past Friday, but the match never took place. The Viking Raiders attacked McIntyre and Sheamus from behind and WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a replacement team.

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Ricochet made their way to the ring and defeated Hit Row with ease. Top Dolla took to Twitter to release a new video claiming that Pearce and Strowman are involved in a "bald-headed conspiracy" against Hit Row on WWE SmackDown.

"Hit Row was hoodwinked., bamboozled, led astray, and run amok via a very blatant bald-headed conspiracy. That damn Adam Pearce conspired with Braun Strowman and Ricochet, his bald-headed brothers, to get Hit Row out of the SmackDown #1 contenders tournament," claimed Top Dolla. [00:17 - 00:39]

Braun Strowman took to Twitter to respond to the conspiracy claims and poked fun at Hit Row.

"Y’all did get a bye. Bye bye to the BBQ. Thx for coming!!!! Next!!!!" tweeted Braun Strowman.

Top Dolla releases diss track about WWE SmackDown star

Top Dolla has had Ricochet in his sights for weeks now and even dropped a diss track about the former Intercontinental Champion last month.

He remixed Ricochet's entrance theme and took several shots at him. The 32-year-old claimed Ricochet resembled him as a child, and that The One and Only would never make as much money or be as fly as him.

"You bout to fall and it's not autumn. We might look alike, a little bit. You look like me as a little kid. And yeah, you can fly better but you can't get fly better. Top Dolla making top chedda, even your favorite's favorite is not better." [00:20 - 00:35]

Braun Strowman and Ricochet are set to face Imperium in the finals of the tournament this Friday on WWE SmackDown, with the winning team earning a title match against The Usos. It will be intriguing to see if Hit Row gets involved in the finals of the tournament and continues their beef with The Monster of All Monsters and Ricochet on the blue brand.

Are you enjoying Hit Row more now that they have become heels on WWE SmackDown? Which team would you like to see win the tournament this Friday night? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

