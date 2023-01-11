"You know I come from the bottom" - Top Dolla sends warning to former champion after attack on WWE SmackDown

Hit Row's Top Dolla sent out a warning to Ricochet after the group attacked him on WWE SmackDown.

Since returning to the company, Hit Row has not been able to get over with the WWE Universe. Top Dolla made matters worse with an embarrassing moment on the blue brand last month when he failed to clear the top rope while attempting a dive.

The group turned heel this past Friday on SmackDown and attacked former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet after he defeated Top Dolla in a singles match. Despite coming up short once again, Top Dolla has not lost any of his confidence.

Top Dolla took to Twitter today to issue a warning to Ricochet after Hit Row beat him down on the blue brand:

“You know I came from the bottom, now I’m up doe… all these young hitta round me cutthroat…🔝💵," tweeted Top Dolla.

Top Dolla 🔝💵 @AJFrancis410 “You know I came from the bottom, now I’m up doe… all these young hitta round me cutthroat…” “You know I came from the bottom, now I’m up doe… all these young hitta round me cutthroat…” 🔝💵 https://t.co/qKofyU0BQK

Top Dolla releases diss track on WWE Superstar

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis has been dropping diss tracks on a regular basis on social media as of late. The 32-year-old recently remixed Ricochet's theme and took a few shots at him in the process.

Before last week's edition of RAW, Top Dolla released a track that claimed he made more money and that Ricochet looked like a little kid. The diss track was mocked by Ricochet's girlfriend, WWE announcer Samantha Irvin:

"You bout to fall and it's not autumn. We might look alike, a little bit. You look like me as a little kid. And yeah, you can fly better but you can't get fly better. Top Dolla making top chedda, even your favorite's favorite is not better." [00:20 - 00:35]

Hit Row has been a miss so far in their second run with the company. It will be interesting to see if the faction is finally able to connect with WWE fans in 2023.

Do you think Hit Row will get over as heels on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

