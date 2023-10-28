Former champion to return with a vengeance after 1200+ days against Drew McIntyre? Analyzing the chances

Drew McIntyre wants the RAW locker room to stop accepting apologies from bitter rivals. The Scottish Warrior has clarified that he won’t clean others' mess. What if one of his messes comes back to haunt him after more than 1,200 days?

The star in question is Heath Slater. The 40-year-old former WWE star finished his contractual obligations with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory and Bound For Glory Fallout events on October 21 and 22.

The former 3MB star is now a free agent. It is possible that Heath could rejoin WWE three years after his last televised appearance in WWE. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion can potentially return to the sports entertainment juggernaut to confront his longtime friend Drew McIntyre.

Hypothetically, Heath would call out both Jinder Mahal and McIntyre for turning their backs on him after they all went their separate ways in 2014. Mahal and McIntyre captured the WWE Championship while Heath stayed on the midcard. Ideally, the payoff would be a triple threat match between the former 3MB members at a Premium Live Event.

Speaking of Mahal, the Modern Day Maharaja is currently part of another three-man band on Monday Night RAW – mentoring Veer Mahan and Sanga on the red brand since the trio returned to the red brand from NXT as part of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Heath Slater to confront Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023? Looking at the possibility

Drew McIntyre is set to take on Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023. The Scottish Warrior will collide with the Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The match was made official several weeks ago on RAW.

It is possible that Heath Slater could confront McIntyre at the upcoming WWE PLE. Slater could show up during his longtime friend’s match against Rollins to either help him win or cost him big time.

Fans can check out the updated Crown Jewel 2023 match card here.

