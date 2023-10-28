Updated Crown Jewel 2023 match card: John Cena teases last WWE feud? Major name gets title shot and more

Here is your first look at the updated Crown Jewel 2023 match card after the October 27 episode of WWE SmackDown. The card now features John Cena, as well as a huge title match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

Speaking of John Cena, the GOAT will square off against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next Saturday. WWE had confirmed the match in the lead-up to SmackDown tonight. Cena appeared during the show to hype the match.

The 16-time World Champion teased the bout as his swansong in WWE. He was then interrupted by Paul Heyman, who told Solo Sikoa’s Samoan Spike was the move that would put down the Greatest of All Time. The segment ended with The Enforcer of The Bloodline taking out Cena with his finisher.

Elsewhere on SmackDown, Bianca Belair cut a promo to announce that she will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The E.S.T. returned to the blue brand last week and took out the Damage CTRL member with the KOD.

Expand Tweet

Below is the updated Crown Jewel 2023 match card as of Friday, October 27:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark – Fatal 5-Way Match for the Women’s World Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest – Singles match

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa – Singles match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair – Singles match for the WWE Women’s Championship

WWE to announce updated Crown Jewel 2023 match card on RAW? Analyzing the possibility

WWE will present the final episode of RAW before Crown Jewel from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will collide with The Judgment Day’s associated JD McDonagh in a non-title match. Additionally, Natalya takes on Chelsea Green in a Trick or Street Fight.

It is possible that WWE could announce the updated Crown Jewel 2023 match card during the show. The current match card for the Saudi Arabia event features seven matches. Triple H might book one more match for the show and make it official next Monday.

Fans can check out the latest update on Crown Jewel here.

Which match are you most excited about at Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.