WWE Crown Jewel: John Cena and Solo Sikoa to recreate a 16-year-old iconic moment? High chances of it happening!

WWE has recently added another match to the Crown Jewel 2023 card, announcing an anticipated first-time showdown between John Cena and Solo Sikoa.

Since the announcement of this matchup, fans have been eagerly anticipating the outcome of the clash between the two superstars. It appears that the company may seek to recreate a historic and iconic moment from 16 years ago during the upcoming match at the Saudi premium live event.

The iconic moment in question is the conclusion of the match between John Cena and Umaga, which took place at New Year's Revolution in 2007 for the WWE Championship. Lasting approximately 17 minutes, the match culminated in a roll-up victory for the Cenation Leader. It is possible that a similar scenario will unfold at Crown Jewel, with John Cena breaking his recent streak of losses and securing a victory over The Bloodline's Enforcer through a roll-up pin.

It is worth noting that fans have drawn comparisons between Solo Sikoa and the legendary Umaga on multiple occasions. Thus, the company may be planning to recreate this iconic moment at the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

For those unaware, Crown Jewel 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As we approach the Crown Jewel PLE, it will be intriguing to see how the storyline between John Cena and Solo Sikoa unfolds in the upcoming weeks.

What else is announced for the Crown Jewel event?

In addition to the highly anticipated clash between Cena and Sikoa, Crown Jewel 2023 is set to feature a World Heavyweight Championship match, where Seth Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre in a thrilling title bout. The possibility of Judgment Day's potential alliance with the Scottish Warrior has amplified the excitement surrounding this matchup.

Furthermore, a showdown for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and LA Knight is scheduled to headline the event. The card also includes a match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio for the US title, which emerged after the Maverick's return on SmackDown and subsequent confrontation with the legendary luchador. Rhea Ripley is slated to defend her Women's World title against a challenging lineup that includes Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Raquel Rodriguez.

Additionally, the event will see Cody Rhodes face off against Damian Priest in a compelling singles clash. With the show just a few weeks away, the company may unveil additional matches for the event, building excitement leading up to the spectacle. Given the event's location in Saudi Arabia, fans are eagerly anticipating a few surprises and twists that the show may have in store.

