5 Directions for Bianca Belair following SmackDown return

Bianca Belair made her return to SmackDown after a long absence. The EST arrived to save Charlotte Flair from Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) following The Queen’s loss to the Genius of the Sky of the WWE Women’s Championship.

Belair had been gone from WWE for nearly three months. Her last televised match came alongside Charlotte Flair. The pair took on Bayley and IYO SKY in a tag team match on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Having said that, let’s take a look at five possible directions for Bianca Belair following SmackDown return:

#5. Feud with Damage CTRL

Bianca Belair has a long and tumultuous history with Damage CTRL. The trio was formed at her expense following the EST’s terrific RAW Women’s Championship defense against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2022. Team Belair also went to war against Team Damage CTRL at Survivor Series: WarGames later that year.

The former RAW Women’s Champion seemingly reignited her feud with Bayley and her stable mates following her return to SmackDown this week. The pair can run it back on SmackDown and even Premium Live Events before The EST finally moves to the WWE Women’s Championship program with IYO SKY.

#4. Reclaim WWE Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair had arguably one of the best runs with the RAW Women’s Championship. She held the title for 419 days before dropping it to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023.

She won it back in a triple threat match also involving Asuka and Charlotte Flair, only for IYO SKY to cash in her Money in the Bank contract and win the WWE Women’s Championship.

As seen on SmackDown this week, Belair planted IYO SKY with her patented KOD to potentially kick off a title program with the WWE Women’s Champion.

The EST never got a rematch against the Genius of the Sky for the title because she went on a break after losing it at SummerSlam. The pair can potentially collide for the championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

#3. Go after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is currently in the possession of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The champions teased a feud with Natalya and Tegan Nox this past week on NXT.

Former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn said on SmackDown they’re coming after the belts.

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair can potentially join forces to enter a tag team title program. The EST has fought for world titles on the main roster, and her winning the gold alongside Flair can add prestige to the championships.

#2. Turn heel on Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair teased a heel turn during her feud with Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship.

The EST interfered in The Queen’s championship match with the Empress of Tomorrow in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2023.

Belair must turn heel because she’s been playing the face gimmick for so long. It is possible she could turn heel by betraying Charlotte Flair amid their feud with Damage CTRL on SmackDown, leading to a solo program between Flair and Belair.

#1. Bianca Belair joins Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Bobby Lashley took The Street Profits under his wing not so long ago on SmackDown. The trio ruthlessly decimated Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro before their six-man tag team match against lWO at Fastlane.

Belair can form an alliance with Bobby Lashley, her husband Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins to create a new super heel group on SmackDown. The alliance can counter The Judgment Day’s growing influence on the blue brand.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches