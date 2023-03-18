Former champion rumored for character overhaul, recently returned star - 5 stars who should get a big push on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 39

WWE has seen a change in the creative department since Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company last year.

While McMahon found his way back into the company, allegedly pushing for a sale, Triple H is still in charge of the promotion's on-screen direction. This has led to fresh stars being pushed, several character shakeups, and numerous returns.

However, given the unpredictable nature of pro wrestling, it means that it's impossible for every talented performer to receive the push they deserve at any given time. There are only so many spots on a card, and thus, there are only so many major roles available.

A handful of talented superstars on WWE SmackDown could break out if given the chance. Some have already had some success but could ascend to the next level, while others need their first proper push. Several superstars could be brought to a new level following WrestleMania in two weeks.

Below are five stars who should get a big push on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 39.

#5. Shotzi is an underrated & popular star

Shotzi on SmackDown

Shotzi is an incredibly talented & daring star. She first joined WWE in 2019, immediately reporting to the NXT brand. She was called up to the main roster in 2021 and has been on SmackDown ever since.

Blackheart has only held one title since joining WWE. She and Ember Moon, who now competes in All Elite Wrestling, held the NXT Women's Tag Team Title. Shotzi has mostly been a lower-card act since joining the main roster.

The 31-year-old had a competitive bout with Charlotte Flair on a recent episode of SmackDown, even shaking The Queen's hand. The sign of respect signaled that Shotzi is a top player on the blue brand. Hopefully, she'll have a push that truly solidifies her as an important act following WrestleMania, where she seemingly won't be competing.

#4. Butch is rumored to be undergoing a repackaging later this year

Butch and Xavier Woods

Butch is one of the best in-ring workers in WWE. He first signed with the company in 2017, originally as part of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament and then NXT UK. He later moved to the NXT brand and then joined SmackDown about a year ago.

The former Bruiserweight is currently a part of The Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus & Ridge Holland. The stable built up quite a bit of momentum last summer and fall, but Sheamus' recent work with Drew McIntyre has left Butch & Ridge in the sidelines.

The former United Kingdom Champion is rumored to be in for a major character overhaul this year. While the news is encouraging, the change should come not long after WrestleMania to allow the talented star to fully level up and regain momentum ahead of Money in the Bank in England this summer.

#3. Xia Li has been biding her time

Xia Li first signed with the promotion in 2017. After competing in the Mae Young Classic, Li then graduated to a role on NXT. She eventually joined the company's main roster starting in 2021.

Unfortunately, Li's main roster run has been disappointing. Despite joining the blue brand a year and a half ago, she's rarely on television. She has also hardly had a story, especially one that has had any substance. Li has also never held a title while in WWE.

The Protector's lack of gold on any brand is surprising. She's very talented with an exciting skillset and a striking look. She should finally receive an opportunity to receive steady screen time following WrestleMania, perhaps as part of a tag team or stable. Could she join Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler?

#2. Tegan Nox recently returned to WWE

Tegan Nox on SmackDown

Tegan Nox is a beloved figure. She first signed with WWE in 2017. Like many others, her career in the company started courtesy of the Mae Young Classic, while also performing on both NXT & NXT UK. She joined the main roster in 2021.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard was released by WWE in 2021 due to budget cuts but returned to the promotion late last year. As a member of the SmackDown brand, Nox is slowly building up her reputation as a threat, even attacking Ronda Rousey.

Nox has mostly been used as somebody to provide roster depth since returning, but she's more than worthy of a bigger push. Provided her body holds up following injuries she's suffered in the past, Tegan should be a title contender following WrestleMania. Perhaps she could reignite her rivalry with Rhea Ripley?

#1. Jey Uso is ready to become a top singles star

pau @316REIGNS 1M views in less than 24 hours



MAIN EVENT JEY USO. 1M views in less than 24 hours MAIN EVENT JEY USO. https://t.co/RusyzuCAHc

Jey Uso is one of the most successful tag team stars in WWE history. He and his twin brother Jimmy Uso are best known to wrestling fans as The Usos, two key members in The Bloodline. They've been part of the promotion since joining FCW in late 2009.

He's currently one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, meaning he holds both the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The Usos has the distinction of being the longest-reigning tag champion in the promotion's long history.

While The Usos have been tremendously successful, many fans are dying to see Jey finally break out as a singles star and truly become Main Event Jey Uso. Once he and his brother drop their gold, perhaps to Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, Jey can move on to singles success.

