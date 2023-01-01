Former champion sadly passes away, Vince McMahon announces surprise return - This week in WWE history (December 26-January 1)

It was quite the week for WWE. Monday was unusual, as a new episode of Monday Night RAW didn't air as is tradition. Instead, the red brand offered a three-hour best of specials highlighting the top matches and moments of 2022.

NXT offered new programming on Tuesday, albeit in the form of a taped show. Friday Night SmackDown, on the other hand, created a lot of buzz. The return of Charlotte Flair, a major title change, John Cena in action, and Uncle Howdy appearing, were some of the most exciting moments of the show.

Still, with as many exciting events currently happening in World Wrestling Entertainment, it can be fun to look back at the past. This article will take a look back at some of wrestling's most exciting, exhilerating, and at times upsetting moments.

This week in WWE history features a major title change that sets the groundwork for the wrestling boom. This week in WWE history also features the tragic passing of a former champion, a shocking announcement from Vince McMahon, and more.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. The Iron Sheik shockingly dethroned Bob Backlund for the WWE Championship on December 26th, 1983

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 12/26/83: 39 years ago, The Iron Sheik ends Bob Backlund’s reign when Arnold Skaaland throws in the towel for his man. 12/26/83: 39 years ago, The Iron Sheik ends Bob Backlund’s reign when Arnold Skaaland throws in the towel for his man. https://t.co/uGlN9oradn

1984 was arguably the most pivotal year in pro wrestling history. Hulk Hogan ran wild in WWE and the beginning of Vince McMahon's expansion led to a boom never previously seen. World Wrestling Entertainment flourished while other companies often floundered.

Just weeks before the major shift would begin, however, there was a title change that helped facilitate the rise of Hulkamania. On December 26th, 1983, Bob Backlund defended his WWF Championship against The Iron Sheik. Backlund went into the bout with a supposed arm injury.

Due to the alleged injury, The Iron Sheik was able to defeat the champion. Bob's manager Arnold Skaaland threw in the towel for Backlund when the Camel Clutch was locked in. Sheik went on to lose the title to The Hulkster less than a month later.

#4. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Luke Harper passed away on December 26th, 2020

Luke Harper

December 26th, 2020 was a sad day for professional wrestling. On that date, Jonathan Huber passed away. Huber wrestled on the independent scene and in AEW as Brodie Lee and competed as Luke Harper in World Wrestling Entertainment. He passed away at only forty-one years old, but left behind a great legacy in the wrestling business.

Luke Harper managed to capture four titles while in WWE. He was a former NXT Tag Team Champion and two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion thanks to his affiliation with The Wyatt Family and Erick Rowan. He also held the Intercontinental Championship.

While Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee's passing away was tragic, he left his mark on the industry. Those in All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment regularly pay tribute to and honor the talented big-man. His body of work will always be available for fans to look back on and appreciate.

#3. American Alpha won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on December 27th, 2016

American Alpha

WWE had their second-ever brand split in 2016 with both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE becoming fully distinct and separate brands. With the split came new tag team titles for the blue brand, which were first won by Heath Slater & Rhyno.

The Wyatt Family's Randy Orton and Luke Harper walked into SmackDown Live on December 27th, 2016 as the titleholders and defended the belts in a four-team Four Corners Elimination Match. Slater & Rhyno, American Alpha, and The Usos were also competing in the bout.

While all four teams were championship caliber, it was Jason Jordan and Chad Gable who ultimately won, capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for the first time. They last eliminated Orton and Harper, who were not pleased with one another post-match.

American Alpha eventually split up, with Jason Jordan's career unfortunately cut short due to an injury. Chad Gable remains a regular on Monday Night RAW to this very day.

#2. Vince McMahon shockingly announced the return of Bret Hart during RAW on December 28th, 2009

Vince McMahon

WWE RAW had a historic announcement on December 28th, 2009. After rumors were rampant leading up to the show, Vince McMahon confirmed the speculation that Bret Hart wanted to be the RAW Guest Host the following week. For fans out of the loop, this was huge news.

Bret Hart was one of the top stars in the-then WWF throughout much of the 1990s, winning the WWE Championship on multiple occasions. At Survivor Series 1997, Bret's refusal to drop the title to Shawn Michaels led to the infamous Montreal Screwjob and what seemed to be permanent bad blood between Bret Hart & both Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon.

Vince teased not allowing Bret to serve in the role, but Shawn Michaels of all people interrupted and insisted McMahon allow Hart to return, noting that it'd be good closure for those involved. Vince accepted, seeing dollar signs in the return of The Hitman. Bret and the company have seemingly been on good terms ever since.

#1. Kevin Federline wrestled John Cena during RAW on January 1st, 2007

Steven @steviebreech It's been a whole decade since John Cena suffered the biggest upset of his career courtesy of Kevin Federline?! #RAW It's been a whole decade since John Cena suffered the biggest upset of his career courtesy of Kevin Federline?! #RAW https://t.co/mOMXGYXCv1

Celebrity involvement in pro wrestling has arguably been at an all-time high in recent years. The likes of Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Johnny Knoxville have not only appeared on wrestling shows, but competed in the ring in bouts that have been highly touted by both fans and those involved in the industry alike.

One less touted celebrity bout took place on the January 1st, 2007 edition of Monday Night RAW. K-Fed, perhaps best known for being the husband of Brittany Spears, wrestled John Cena in the opening match of the show and actually won. Of course, his win came thanks to help from Johnny Nitro and Umaga.

K-Fed wrestled a second match that very same night. He teamed up with Umaga, Nitro, and Armando Estrada for a Handicap Match against Cena. Federline won again, this time via disqualification, but got hit with an Attitude Adjustment as the show came to a close.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes