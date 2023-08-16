Former champion to undergo major transformation in WWE? Exploring the impact of career altering decision

Baron Corbin has had a bit of a career revival since coming to WWE NXT. For a long time, Corbin was a joke on RAW and SmackDown. Whether he was a constable, a bum, or a happy, rich dude, he constantly felt like a caricature.

Thankfully, he's made great strides since returning to the Florida-based brand. He shelved his past gimmicks, even promising to "burn the ships" so there was no turning back. So far, the move has paid dividends.

His gimmick may not be the only change Corbin is making, however. Based on events on the latest episode of WWE NXT, the former United States Champion may be shockingly ditching his heel persona.

Baron and Von Wagner had a verbal spat in the ring at one point during the show. While Von was certainly the babyface of the segment, Corbin seemed less heelish than usual. Later on, he was confronted by Bron Breakker in the parking lot. Bron was entirely the heel in that segment, seemingly making Baron the babyface.

It isn't clear what Baron's immediate direction is. Will he be a "tweener," with his dynamic changing based on who his opponent is? Or will a feud with Breakker ultimately lead to Corbin turning babyface for the first time in a long time? There's a good chance he may become a heroic figure, which would be a career-altering move.

Baron Corbin recently revealed some of his dream opponents in WWE NXT

It is safe to say that Baron Corbin's time on WWE NXT has been a hit so far. He's had quality matches and high-level promos, and the former United States Champion feels fresher and more entertaining than in years.

Part of the excitement surrounding Baron's move to NXT is the number of fresh matches he can have on the brand. There are very few stars on the white & gold brand he competed against before his return a few months ago.

In an interview at Sportskeeda, the hard-hitting brawler listed some names he believes are his dream opponents from NXT.

You can check out his comments below:

"I still wanna go behind Carmelo. I still want my hands on that title. Gable Steveson, obviously, we went to war at the Great American Bash, so maybe he and I still got something. I think Ilja is an amazing talent, Bron Breakker; those are the guys I wanna mix it up with. So will see who I punch in the face next that gets offended, and then we could have some fun."

Of the four names he listed, Corbin has already battled three talented stars. Bouts against Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov occurring again would certainly seem intriguing, however, as the matches delivered in the ring and the build-up to them.

The only star he named that he hasn't wrestled on NXT is Bron Breakker. Following their interaction on the WWE program this week, a bout between the two bruisers feels inevitable.

