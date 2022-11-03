Former champion willing to return after six years for a match against Goldberg, John Cena replaced Iconic superstar in a major movie - WWE Podcast Roundup

Welcome to the WWE Podcasts Roundup, where we try and bring the most interesting comments made by top names on WWE-related podcasts. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around major names like Stone Cold, Drew McIntyre, and Goldberg.

While Drew McIntyre is no longer a part of the main-event picture, he continues to be one of the top performers on SmackDown. WWE legend Mick Foley had major praise for The Scottish Warrior. Apart from that, we will also take a look at a top star willing to return for a match against Goldberg.

#3. Mick Foley lavishes praise on WWE star Drew McIntyre

Hardcore Legend Mick Foley praised Drew McIntyre while speaking about him on his podcast Foley Is Pod. Foley said that McIntyre did a great job of improving himself after WWE released him in 2014. He commended the former WWE Champion and said that he has laid out a blueprint for others:

"There’s some people who make it a point to go back, if not, reinvent themselves, then to improve themselves," Mick Foley said. "It’s almost like the Drew McIntyre blueprint. ‘Yes, I am gonna do some shows where I take advantage of the name I had, but I am going to improve myself, come back as a better Drew McIntyre.'"

After making a name for himself on the independent circuit following his release, McIntyre finally returned to WWE in 2017. He soon became the NXT Champion and then dominated the main roster. He finally fulfilled his destiny at WrestleMania 36 when he became the WWE Champion by beating Brock Lesnar.

#2. Ryback is willing to make a return for a match against Goldberg

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback said he wanted a match against Goldberg. Speaking on his podcast, The Ryback Show, he said that he never had anything against Goldberg and would like to have his last match against the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Nothing was ever like a dig," Ryback said. "I like Bill. We met. I wanna be his last match. I think that the story is built in. Or a [regular] match if he's not ready to have his last match. I like Bill, I've never had any hate or animosity or anything. I was never trying to be Bill."

Ryback was let go in 2016 and hasn't wrestled for the company since then. On the other hand, Goldberg has not seen his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. There is speculation that he still has some time left on his contract and will eventually return for at least one more match.

#1. How John Cena replaced Stone Cold

On his podcast Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that The Marine franchise was initially planned for Stone Cold. However, he was replaced by John Cena as the lead star of The Marine. Interestingly, The Miz eventually became the franchise's star after Cena moved on to other projects.

"It was [The Marine was actually written for Stone Cold Steve Austin]. Well, yeah, but see, I think the part of the problem was that The Condemned rating was 'R.' And so, it alienated a lot of our audience at that point. But to me, Steve was an 'R-rated guy' anyway,'' said Prichard

Prichard said that while it would be unimaginable for The Condemned to be PG, he did believe that Austin could have done a great job as part of The Marine. He further praised The Condemned and said he liked the movie.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Would Stone Cold have been better in The Marine? Yes No 0 votes