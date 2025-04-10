Former champion and WWE faction to sell their souls to The Rock if John Cena fails? Exploring the possibility

John Cena and The Rock formed a shocking partnership last month at the end of the 2025 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, The Final Boss may ensure everything goes his way by recruiting other backup plans if things go south at WrestleMania 41.
After Cody Rhodes turned down the opportunity to "sell his soul' to The Rock at last month's Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the world by accepting the offer instead and attacked The American Nightmare. Cody and John are now set to face off at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While there's a possibility of Cena winning due to his experience, Rhodes is just as hungry and has more to prove. However, even if the champion retains, The Final Boss can ensure he still has the last laugh by recruiting Drew McIntyre and Gallus.
The Rock has a notable relationship with Drew McIntyre. Last year, The Final Boss seemingly played a role in the negotiations over the superstar's contract and presented a special gift to The Scottish Warrior when he officially re-signed with WWE.
The Brahma Bull also has a notable history with Gallus, a stable composed of Wolfgang and real-life brothers Joe and Mark Coffey. The NXT group helped The Rock train and get ready in preparation for his WrestleMania XL in-ring return, where he and Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.
Due to all of these connections, it's possible that The Brahma Bull could give them a call and ask the Scottish superstars to finish the job if John Cena can't. In this way, they can also act as a stand-in for The Final Boss when he is not on WWE television.
What did The Rock say about John Cena's shocking heel turn at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber?
A John Cena heel turn is something many wrestling fans thought they would never see, especially now that he is conducting his Farewell Tour. Unsurprisingly, the heel turn created a lot of buzz and discussion, much to the delight of The Brahma Bull.
At the 2025 Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Final Boss expressed his delight about John's unpredictable heel turn. The Brahma Bull added that even if some may have predicted it to happen, it was still an incredible moment.
"What we have collectively thought about and talked about in the back before and certainly after this moment (Cena's turn) is no one knew what was gonna happen. Maybe a few called it. I thought the moment was incredible and I personally love that,"
It will be interesting to see what is next for The Rock and John Cena's partnership.