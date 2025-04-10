Former champion and WWE faction to sell their souls to The Rock if John Cena fails? Exploring the possibility

John Cena and The Rock formed a shocking partnership last month at the end of the 2025 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, The Final Boss may ensure everything goes his way by recruiting other backup plans if things go south at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

After Cody Rhodes turned down the opportunity to "sell his soul' to The Rock at last month's Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the world by accepting the offer instead and attacked The American Nightmare. Cody and John are now set to face off at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While there's a possibility of Cena winning due to his experience, Rhodes is just as hungry and has more to prove. However, even if the champion retains, The Final Boss can ensure he still has the last laugh by recruiting Drew McIntyre and Gallus.

Ad

Trending

The Rock has a notable relationship with Drew McIntyre. Last year, The Final Boss seemingly played a role in the negotiations over the superstar's contract and presented a special gift to The Scottish Warrior when he officially re-signed with WWE.

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

The Brahma Bull also has a notable history with Gallus, a stable composed of Wolfgang and real-life brothers Joe and Mark Coffey. The NXT group helped The Rock train and get ready in preparation for his WrestleMania XL in-ring return, where he and Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Due to all of these connections, it's possible that The Brahma Bull could give them a call and ask the Scottish superstars to finish the job if John Cena can't. In this way, they can also act as a stand-in for The Final Boss when he is not on WWE television.

Ad

What did The Rock say about John Cena's shocking heel turn at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber?

A John Cena heel turn is something many wrestling fans thought they would never see, especially now that he is conducting his Farewell Tour. Unsurprisingly, the heel turn created a lot of buzz and discussion, much to the delight of The Brahma Bull.

Ad

At the 2025 Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Final Boss expressed his delight about John's unpredictable heel turn. The Brahma Bull added that even if some may have predicted it to happen, it was still an incredible moment.

"What we have collectively thought about and talked about in the back before and certainly after this moment (Cena's turn) is no one knew what was gonna happen. Maybe a few called it. I thought the moment was incredible and I personally love that,"

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is next for The Rock and John Cena's partnership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More