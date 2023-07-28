Former champions to return after 33 months and confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring huge surprise

Roman Reigns could be confronted by two former champions on SmackDown. Reigns and Uso are going in for the biggest match in their family's history at SummerSlam. The two superstars will clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Building up to the big fight, we could have two Samoan legends, Afa and Sika, confront the current Head of the Table. The Wild Samoans could explain to the WWE Universe why they ordered Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to settle their differences in a Tribal Combat match.

Afa and Sika were the two family members that anointed Roman Reigns as The Head of the Table three years ago when Jey Uso lost to the former inside Hell in a Cell. The elders of the family may return one last time before SummerSlam to place everything on the table before their two family members go in for an all-out war.

No one has taken Roman Reigns to the limit like Jey Uso

After transforming into The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns had his first major feud with his cousin Jey Uso. The two superstars battled twice in highly emotional contests with perfect storytelling. The feud would be won by Reigns, Jey would fall in line, and that would be the birth of one of the greatest factions in WWE history.

After Jey fell in line, Roman went on to face multiple opponents to defend his title. However, in an interview with the Ringer, The Tribal Chief claimed no one could push Reigns' buttons the way Jey Uso did during their rivalry in 2020.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever pushed me emotionally like Jey has, and I think we did that for each other and we made a star out of him."

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will go at it again in a story that is three years in the making. This match mostly looks like the one that ends the rivalry. The Tribal Chief hasn't been advertised for any show post-SummerSlam until Crown Jewel in November.

Many superstars have tried stopping Roman and his 'Reign of Terror,' but all failed. No one knows Reigns better than Jey Uso, and this could be very advantageous for him. Jey can defeat Roman and become the new Tribal Chief. The situation with Solo Sikoa also seems tricky; The Enforcer has had eyes on "Ula Fala." He could be up to something too.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023