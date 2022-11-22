"He unlocked a different door"- Roman Reigns comments on the inclusion of 38-year-old WWE star in the Bloodline

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on the inclusion of Sami Zayn in the Bloodline.

The Honorary Uce's association with the villainous faction has been one of the top acts in pro wrestling this year. After months of trying to get into the good books of Reigns, Sami Zayn was welcomed into the group by the Tribal Chief. This happened in one of the most enthralling segments on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns highlighted how Sami's addition to the Bloodline has given them a new direction:

“I mean, look at Sami. He unlocked a different door, which allows us to showcase different layers. He gives us something completely different to play off of. And vice versa, for Sami to be at the cool-kid table, in the cool clique. Being able to showcase that story, that’s what makes us next level. Who would’ve thought ‘Ucey’ would be a thing? But over 12 million people on social media made it a thing, and that’s the type of power we have. We can take anything, anything, and make it good. That’s why the Bloodline, the Tribal Chief is so special. Because we’ve taken more chicken shit and made chicken salad than anybody in the history of this business.”

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Roman Reigns also had praise reserved for another Bloodline member

Other than Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns also discussed his storyline with Jey Uso during his chat with The Ringer. The Tribal Chief stated that Jey pushed him during their rivalry in 2020 which also boosted the latter's star power:

“I don’t think anyone’s ever pushed me emotionally like Jey has,” Reigns admits, “and I think we did that for each other and we made a star out of him.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Who else would love to see the Jey Uso/Roman Reigns feud revisited in the future? Who else would love to see the Jey Uso/Roman Reigns feud revisited in the future? https://t.co/4VMT6au4pY

Roman Reigns' rivalry with Jey Uso was career-defining for him as his vicious side was on display during the feud. The Tribal Chief did not shy away from emotionally manipulating his cousin and went to great heights to bring Jimmy and Jey together to align with him.

The trio are now reaping the rewards of their alliance. The Usos recently registered their names in the history books as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. Reigns, meanwhile, is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Do you think The Bloodline is the greatest faction in WWE? Sound off in the comment box and let us know your thoughts!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Poll : 0 votes