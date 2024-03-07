Former ECW champion to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 17 years after his death? Exploring the possibility

Besides WrestleMania 40, fans in Philadelphia are eagerly anticipating the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to see several legends being recognized for their contributions to sports and entertainment. Due to the location of this year's show, the company could induct a late legend who has a history with the city.

The name in question is former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Bam Bam Bigelow. He passed away on January 19, 2007, at the age of 45. Apart from his memorable run in WWE, Bigelow also performed in various wrestling promotions, including ECW. He won two titles during his tenure with the now-defunct Philadelphia-based company.

Bigelow was known for his agility and athleticism as an in-ring performer. He also had a memorable program with legendary NFL star Lawrence Taylor. The two faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania XI.

Due to his contributions to ECW and his accomplishments in various wrestling promotions, Bam Bam Bigelow deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction this year. Rumors indicated that he was supposed to join the Hall of Fame in 2019. However, it did not materialize.

Which wrestling legends suggested inducting Bam Bam Bigelow to the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame?

Bam Bam Bigelow and Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania XI

Unsurprisingly, it's not just fans who want to see the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, but also his fellow wrestling legends.

On an episode of Busted Open last December, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer pushed to have Paul Heyman and Bam Bam Bigelow receive a Hall of Fame induction in Philadelphia.

Ray even highlighted Bigelow's work with Lawrence Taylor and mentioned that the legend's potential induction would be an emotional one for him.

"What a career [Bigelow] had, and just based on what he was able to do with Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania. For me that would be an emotional one – knowing his son, Shane – would be an emotional one. He should've been in already." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Who is already in line to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024?

Two names are already announced for this year's Hall of Fame class. First is legendary female wrestler Bull Nakano, and the second is ECW's founder, Paul Heyman.

It will be interesting to see if the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion will join this year's Hall of Fame.

