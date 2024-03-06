5-time champion to induct Bull Nakano in the WWE Hall of Fame 2024? Analyzing the possibility

Bull Nakano is the newest inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame, and although it took a while, her legacy and accomplishments prove she deserves the spot. She has battled several fierce women in the sport, and one of her greatest rivals could induct her.

The five-time champion in question is WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze. Although Bull Nakano was more well-known for her time in Japan, her short trip to WWE (then WWF) remains memorable due to her iconic feud with Madusa (Alundra Blayze).

In 1994, Bull Nakano went to the United States and joined the Stamford-based promotion, where she was associated with Luna Vachon. The former then battled with Alundra Blayze for the Women's Championship at Summerslam 1994 but failed to upstage the incumbent. However, in November of that year, in Tokyo, the title changed hands. After a 134-day reign, the Japanese star lost the title to Alundra on RAW.

The feud between both women is highly regarded by fans even today. Despite not speaking the same language or spending a long time together in the same company, they had chemistry and delivered some of the most intense and entertaining women's matches. Due to this, it's only quite fitting to see Blayze induct her former rival.

How did Bull Nakano play a part in Alundra Blayze's wrestling career?

Nakano and Blayze had some of the most physical women's matches back then

Many may know that Nakano and Blayze had their first match against each other in 1994 at the Summerslam Premium Live Event, but as it turns out, both women had already met before this when the latter went to Japan.

On a past episode of The Bump, Alundra shared that when she began her journey as a wrestler, she decided to train in Japan after being impressed by how Japanese women perform.

In 1989, she joined All Japan's Pro-Wrestling, where she met Bull Nakano and recalled their iconic rivalry and matches. Madusa then shared how she immediately had a connection with the Japanese star and was rooting for her to join the Hall of Fame.

Has the two former rivals reunited after their iconic rivalry?

Nakano and Madusa reunited at Stardom in 2015. During their meeting, Bull gifted her former rival jewelry, pictures, and a letter from the Japanese star expressing how their rivalry was "one of the most awesome moments" in her life.

It will be interesting to see if the former rivals reunite again for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

Should Alundra Blayze induct Bull Nakano into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off!

