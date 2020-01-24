Former IC Champ and current RAW wrestler blasts some WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars

The WWE has a huge roster, which consists of a variety of individuals, not just in their size, strength and other wrestling attributes, but also their motivation, desire and drive to do well in the company.

RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre touched upon the latter aspects, having previously questioned the motivation of some of his peers.

In an interview with TV Insider, the former Intercontinental Champion said that the attitude of several Superstars has improved, but "there are still some who are too comfortable" in the company.

Everyone has upped their game, but there are still some who are too comfortable. They collect their weekly check and constantly complain on Twitter. That’s not going to help. I think, 'How is that going to benefit you in any manner?' It’s not even creative. You’re just blasting the company. The only way you’re going to help yourself on social media is to have an intelligent approach.

He cited Becky Lynch as the perfect example of someone who uses social media well and said that Superstars shouldn't be "posting random nonsense and appearing bitter" online.

