RAW Superstar busts big myth about a much-criticised aspect of WWE

Nishant Jayaram

24 Jan 2020, 12:19 IST

The popularity of a WWE Superstar depends on not just his in-ring work, but also what he says on the mic and how he delivers it. While there are a few Superstars who are supreme on the mic and can keep the audience engaged, there are others whose words don't seem genuine and sound forced.

Fans, as well as former WWE Superstars like Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose, have criticised WWE for their use of scripted promos, but current RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre, busted that myth in a recent interview with TV Insider.

McIntyre said that there is a huge misconception about the creative freedom offered to WWE Superstars and revealed that there is a lot of scope to be creative.

"I think the biggest one (misconception) is that you’re given a script and are told to read every single line exactly how it is written. That’s not true at all for anybody. You’re given a guideline. It’s up to you to know who you are and put that into your own words and present the message how your character would convey it. The reason you wouldn’t know to do that is because you don’t understand the character or the situation."

He then criticised Superstars who complain publicly as they are the "ones who can’t quite figure it out", while also revealing that there's "lot more loose environment out there".

McIntyre's change of character in recent weeks has been a breath of fresh air, and it seems like 2020 could be his year to win a big championship.

