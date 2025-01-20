  • home icon
  • Former Intercontinental Champion to interfere; CM Punk to continue his rivalry with The Visionary? 3 Finishes for Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre on RAW

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jan 20, 2025 04:20 GMT
RAW superstars Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins &amp; CM Punk (Photo credit: WWE.com)
RAW superstars Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins & CM Punk (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre had a heated confrontation on RAW on Netflix last week, which set the stage for a match this week. The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior have had a feud for many months now, which started on the Road to WrestleMania last year, with McIntyre dethroning Rollins at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fast-forward to today: Both superstars will look to win Monday's match and build momentum ahead of the Royal Rumble, which will take place in less than two weeks (February 1).

That said, we take a look at three potential finishes for the main event of RAW on Netflix this week.

#3. Sami Zayn interferes and the match ends in DQ

Sami Zayn has a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, while he doesn't see eye-to-eye with Seth Rollins. Zayn was the one who tried to convince The Visionary to join The OG Bloodline, but the latter didn't like the fact that Sami reunited with Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, Seth took a shot at Sami last week during a backstage segment and told him to focus more on himself to win titles instead of caring about others. Drew McIntyre assaulted Sami Zayn upon his return to RAW and defeated him twice at Saturday Night's Main Event and a recent episode of the Red Brand.

Thus, Sami Zayn could get involved in the match, assaulting both Rollins and McIntyre and making a statement ahead of the Royal Rumble.

#2. CM Punk continues his rivalry with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre

The Best in the World has unfinished business with both The Scottish Warrior and The Visionary. Punk had a heated segment with Seth and Drew on Monday, where all three superstars declared for the Royal Rumble Match.

The Best in the World defeated The Visionary a couple of weeks ago, while he was victorious in his feud with The Scottish Warrior, which ended in early October.

After what we saw last week, Drew McIntyre could attempt to assault CM Punk backstage, as he has done with other RAW superstars in the past, forcing The Best in the World to interfere in the match and cost him the victory.

#1. Drew McIntyre gets a clean win to build momentum ahead of the Royal Rumble

The Scottish Warrior is coming off a defeat to Jey Uso on the RAW premiere on Netflix and has been trying to recover since then. He is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble, but he wants to build some momentum first.

Thus, he could make a statement with a clean win over The Visionary, which would make sense, especially if no other RAW star gets involved. The other scenario is that CM Punk could show up to distract Rollins amid their current feud and allow The Scottish Warrior to take advantage and win the match.

What is a no-brainer is that Drew has to recover from the loss to Jey Uso before the Royal Rumble, and WWE Creative could follow this path and have McIntyre stand tall in the match between two former World Heavyweight Champions.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
