Former NXT champion to replace an injured WWE Superstar on SmackDown? Exploring why it makes sense

WWE fans were disappointed to discover that a star got injured this past Tuesday. Following NXT on USA Network, the promotion taped a second episode of the white-and-gold show to air next week. One of the matches on the card was Shotzi vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship.

The match was reportedly stopped mid-way. In an unfortunate update, it was later revealed that Shotzi was in extreme pain, and her injury appeared to be quite serious. Hence, she was taken out of a scheduled bout on WWE SmackDown and would seemingly be out of action for the foreseeable future.

While Shotzi has been replaced in her match on Friday's show, her position on the blue brand's roster remains empty. Therefore, the company could, and likely should, call up a babyface performer from NXT to take the spot. The name in question is Roxanne Perez.

This move makes sense from a kayfabe perspective, thanks to both women being talented babyfaces. Shotzi appeared on WWE NXT and received a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. Roxanne Perez was not happy about this and felt she was screwed out of a title win at the brand's last premium live event.

Shotzi being given a title opportunity rubbed Roxanne Perez the wrong way. In a weird sense, Perez possibly moving up to take Shotzi's place on the blue brand until her return makes up for her perceived slight. The two could even feud once the SmackDown star makes her comeback.

Two matches featuring some of WWE's most talented female stars will take place on SmackDown

Initially, the plan was for Shotzi to compete on WWE SmackDown in an Elimination Chamber qualifier. Many believed she would earn her way to the big-time match in Perth. Now, that won't be taking place.

Still, four female competitors will have a chance to earn their way into the Chamber match on Friday night. Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega, and Alba Fyre will all compete for the opportunity.

Naomi will be going one-on-one with The Unholy Union member. Alba is the star who is filling in for Shotzi. Meanwhile, SmackDown's newest sensation, Tiffany Stratton, will battle Zelina.

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch have already competed in Elimination Chamber qualifiers and won, making for an intimidating lineup. If Naomi and Tiffany Stratton join them, it could be an impressive field.

