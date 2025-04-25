Former Paul Heyman Guy to return to WWE after 629 days to help Roman Reigns and CM Punk? Exploring the possibility

On WWE RAW this week, Roman Reigns & CM Punk were destroyed by the new Paul Heyman guys. This happened when Bron Breakker speared the OTC and officially aligned himself with Seth Rollins and the Wiseman. Meanwhile, after a hiatus of almost 629 days, Brock Lesnar might return to WWE and aid Reigns & Punk against the new villainous group of Heyman.
It's not an isolated fact that the Wiseman has a great history with the Beast Incarnate and has even accompanied him for decades. Paul Heyman betrayed Lesnar when he joined Roman Reigns, which also rejuvenated Reigns and Lesnar's rivalry.
The last time Brock Lesnar appeared in the Stamford-based promotion was almost two years ago at SummerSlam (August 5, 2023). With the present situation, it seems high time for the Suplex City Owner to return. This could unfold when Bron and Rollins may destroy the Original Tribal Chief and the Voice of the Voiceless again.
By seeing this, Brock Lesnar could make his return and eventually confront Paul Heyman. This confrontation could further lead to Breakker and Rollins attacking Lesnar, propelling him to accompany Roman and the Best in the World in this battle.
The arrival of the Beast will bring massive ratings for WWE and add an interesting twist to the ongoing storyline. The entire situation is purely an assumption considering Lesnar's hiatus amid the Janel Grant lawsuit. However, this could be one of them, as surprises are anticipated to unfold in this storyline.
What are the real chances of Brock Lesnar's return to WWE?
The reference to the former Universal Champion was dropped before WrestleMania 41, which made fans believe that Lesnar's return might be in the plans. One of the references was given by Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, who was also the last opponent for Lesnar in his final appearance at SummerSlam 2023.
However, according to the latest reports regarding the Beast, WWE is not discussing bringing Brock back. This makes the veteran's return highly unlikely, as the company is seemingly only using Lesnar's name to get fans' attention for a segment.
Brock Lesnar has nothing to prove in the squared circle, as he is already a multi-time World Champion. He also won the traditional Royal Rumble match and the Money in the Bank.
However, a final run of the legend could work as a fan service for the WWE Universe if Triple H and Co. can execute it.