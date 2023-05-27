Former tag team champions to betray The Tribal Chief - 5 signs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will lose at WWE Night of Champions

Roman Reigns has a major match scheduled for WWE Night of Champions 2023. The undisputed world champion and WrestleMania main-eventer will attempt to capture the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

The Tribal Chief will be joined by The Enforcer of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa has been a dominant force since joining the main roster last year, with his only pinfall loss coming courtesy of Cody Rhodes.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are two incredible wrestlers, but many believe that their time as the tag team champions are coming to an end come the show in Saudi Arabia. Roman and Solo both appear unstoppable, but are they truly unbeatable?

This article will look at a handful of reasons why Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will fail to capture the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

#5. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have far more tag team experience

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are blood relatives, and there's something to be said about that bond. With that being said, it has been well established that the two weren't close, hence why Sikoa was cast off onto the streets away from his family prior to joining WWE.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn have been as thick as thieves for two decades now. Sure, they often fight and feud, but they've been a tag team off and on for decades. That level of experience is hard to match.

Solo and Roman were flat-out told by Sami that they can't win because they're not good enough. While it could be easy to overlook that as false bravado, Sami is right. The experience of the two Canadians is a major sign that they'll walk out as the champions.

#4. Roman Reigns is already the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Perhaps the biggest sign pointing to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa losing at Night of Champions 2023 is the fact that The Tribal Chief already holds two belts. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns first won the Universal Championship back in 2020 at the Payback Premium Live Event. He then defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Given his responsibility as a world champion, it would be extremely unlikely for The Head of the Table to walk around with two more belts.

#3. Dissension was teased between Reigns and Solo Sikoa

The potential issues in a Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa tag team don't just come down to a lack of experience. WWE have had many first-time tag teams or short-term duos find instant chemistry and success.

There's an odd tension bubbling underneath the surface between The Enforcer of The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief. This was evident on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown when the two had a brief staredown after bumping into each other.

While Roman apologized and quickly left, Solo showed an attitude that Reigns likely didn't expect. Their subtle issues are likely a major sign that they won't win at the big show.

#2. Roman Reigns is a part-time worker

While Roman Reigns is an impressive athlete and champion, he also benefits from not working as regularly as most on the roster. The Tribal Chief rarely works live events, misses a lot of weekly television tapings, and even misses occasional premium live events.

Given that he's part-time, a tag team title win wouldn't be practical. This, combined with the prior point about holding two titles already, would make it improbable for The Tribal Chief to win the tag team titles while not being able to defend them. This indicates a loss on the horizon.

#1. The Usos may not help Roman win... or could even cost him the match

While there's certainly some tension between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, there are far bigger issues between The Tribal Chief and The Usos. In fact, Roman has even told Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso not to attend WWE Night of Champions.

With that being said, the two aren't always the best at following his orders. They attacked Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens last week without being directed to do so. They then came out to address the tag team champions this week, seemingly without Roman's approval.

Given the verbal lashings The Tribal Chief has laid on the former WWE Tag Team Champions, the two standing up for themselves feels inevitable. If they do go to Night of Champions, they may cost Roman the win.

