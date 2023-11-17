Former TNA Knockouts Champion to join Team Bianca Belair at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Exploring the possibility

WWE Survivor Series 2023 could possibly have Bianca Belair in action in a WarGames match. Currently, she already has three other superstars who could join her side, and she could implore a former champion to complete her team.

Iyo Sky retained the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel 2023 due to the help of Kairi Sane. On last week's SmackDown, the recently returned star and Asuka were welcomed to Damage CTRL. The group made quick work against Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi. It looks like a WarGames match between the stars mentioned is set to occur at Survivor Series. However, Belair's team is still down on numbers, and she could have an easy pick on who to recruit.

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Mia Yim not only has the background of being a champion but also in WarGames. Michin competed in last year's match, the first one in the main roster. Not only that, but she has also already worked with Bianca, where they were successful against Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

It should also be noted that Mia is currently part of The OC with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. However, the group is currently absent from WWE programming. She could use this time to explore being a solo act.

Was Mia Yim mad when she was removed from the first-ever Women's WarGames match in WWE?

The first-ever Women's WarGames match in 2019

Michin was supposed to take part in the first-ever Women's WarGames match in WWE NXT in 2019. However, she was replaced by Dakota Kai. Despite this, she wasn't mad at all.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Mia expressed she always wanted to compete in WarGames. However, when she was taken out, she was a little disappointed but was happy for her friends who were able to compete.

"I've always wanted to be a part of War Games. Ever since I got taken out it's like, 'Damn. It sucks, but I'm still happy for my friends that get to do it and I'm going to support them.' It's really cool that it's coming back around where it's like, I can finally go off in War Games."

Who else is reported to join Bianca Belair's team on WWE Survivor Series?

Another star that is reportedly being considered to be Bianca Belair's teammate is Becky Lynch. As per PWInsider, it was expected from last week's SmackDown taping that it will be The Man.

It remains to be seen if Bianca Belair's WarGames match will be confirmed soon.

