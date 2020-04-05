Former UFC Heavyweight Champions predict WrestleMania 36 winners; Becky Lynch responds

The Man reacted to their prediction on the RAW Women's Championship match.

Will Becky Lynch walk out of WrestleMania with the RAW Women's Title?

Cain Velasquez

It's WrestleMania day and WWE fans from all over the world have been buzzing over the matches that are set to take place at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'. Former UFC Heavyweight Champions Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez joined the conversation and made their predictions known for WrestleMania 36.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch quickly reacted to the tweet made by DC and pointed out how the two veterans from the field of MMA picked her to win against 'The Cagefighter' Shayna Baszler.

WWE WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 is 'Too Big for Just One Night' and the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler will be taking place on the first night of the two-night event.

Regarding 'The Show of Shows', Daniel Cormier believes that Cesaro, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, The Fiend, Bayley, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, King Corbin, Edge, Sami Zayn, Kabuki Warriors and Otis will be winning their respective matches on WrestleMania 36. Although Cain Velasquez's predictions slightly differed from that of Cormier, they both believe that The Man will continue her dominant RAW Women's Championship reign following her clash with Shayna Baszler.

We have already seen one of their prediction come true with Cesaro winning over Drew Gulak in the WrestleMania 36 kickoff match. Will they get another production right with the RAW Women's Championship match or will Shayna Baszler prove them wrong?

We will get that answer very soon!