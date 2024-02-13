Former Universal Champion to leave WWE immediately after losing to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the chances

Kevin Owens has found himself in a do-or-die situation heading into WrestleMania 40.

After failing to dethrone United States Champion Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024, The Prizefighter is now in the race to get a shot at Seth "Freakin" Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Kevin Owens will lock horns with Dominik Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown this week. The 39-year-old stalwart is a shoo-in to punch his ticket to Perth, Australia.

The odds will be stacked against KO come February 24, where a loss would put him in danger of missing The Show of Shows. Kevin Owens should then move back to Monday Night RAW to carve his path in the event of the Elimination Chamber loss.

Expand Tweet

He could call out former Universal Champion Finn Balor for a singles match at WrestleMania 40. Of course, the Irishman must drop his Undisputed World Tag Team Title at Elimination Chamber before moving on to bigger and better things.

The blockbuster angle might come out of the blue, but it would make sense since The Judgment Day member's WWE contract is said to be expiring sometime after WrestleMania 40.

Finn Balor can go out with his head held high, putting his arch-rival Kevin Owens over before quietly walking away from the Stamford-based promotion.

Kevin Owens wants to face WWE RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 40

Speaking on Ariel Helwani Meets on TNT Sports, Kevin Owens named Finn Balor as his ideal choice of opponent for WrestleMania 40:

"So a part of me goes what would be the best story or whatever, and then another part of me goes what would you enjoy doing the most," Owens said. "As far as enjoying doing the most, I think what I'd love to do is get into the ring at WrestleMania – another one of my good friends, who I loved spending time in the ring with and who I've traveled the world with now, and I really enjoy. And his name is Finn Balor. I'd love to work with Finn at WrestleMania so that we could say that's something we got to do together."

With both men working under different brands right now, it will be interesting to see if WWE will book them against each other at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Finn Balor leave WWE after WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE