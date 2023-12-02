Former Universal Champion to recreate 1-year-old moment with Randy Orton? Exploring WWE SmackDown preview

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton is poised to make his return to the blue brand after a sensational comeback at Survivor Series. For those who may not be aware, The Viper was featured on the latest episode of WWE RAW, where he made his intentions clear: seeking vengeance against The Bloodline.

However, in a backstage segment, he seemingly clarified that he holds no ill will against Jey Uso, as he is no longer a part of the Samoan faction.

As Orton takes the stage on tonight's show, Kevin Owens has the opportunity to recreate an infamous moment alongside The Apex Predator once again. This moment could involve Owens mimicking Orton's signature pose in the ring, a move he has executed in the past.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, when The Viper made his return at WarGames, the former Universal Champion shared his reaction by posting a clip of himself posing alongside Randy Orton in the ring.

Not only this, but The Prize Fighter also expressed his happiness at the return of Randy Orton in a recent interview. Kevin praised The Viper, stating that he never claims to be the locker room leader but always carries himself as one.

It will be intriguing to see how events unfold on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown and what transpires when Orton takes center stage on the show.

Randy Orton is now advertised for Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is the eagerly anticipated upcoming premium live event for the company, and the excitement is building as the Viper is confirmed to participate in the show.

Triple H recently unveiled the official poster for the event, marking the commencement of the Road to WrestleMania 40. The poster prominently features Randy Orton alongside notable names such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and The Judgment Day.

With Orton currently being a free agent, there is speculation that he might cross paths with Roman Reigns, especially given the announcement of The Tribal Chief's return. For those who may not be aware, WWE has officially confirmed three upcoming appearances for the Undisputed Universal Champion, one of which is slated for the December 15 episode of SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

It appears that the outcome of tonight's show will have significant implications for the ongoing narrative involving Orton and could potentially determine whether he will square off against Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes